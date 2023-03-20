A Bride & Groom Plan To Only Serve Water At Their Wedding & It's Causing Major Issues
"Don't most people drink water everyday anyway?"
When you go to a wedding, you almost always assume there will be plenty of food, and perhaps an open bar.
One Redditor is sharing their wedding plans online and why they'll only be serving water on their big day — and it's getting a lot of people fired up.
The future bride shared her story on the popular Reddit forum Am I The A**hole in which she explained the reasoning behind their decision and the backlash they've been getting from friends and family.
The Redditor says she and her soon-to-be husband are getting married later this year and are expecting between 100 to 150 guests at their celebration.
"My husband and I are paying for this all ourselves, as well as my grandma who said she doesn't care one way or the other on this issue. She just loves weddings," the post reads.
The bride-to-be continues by explaining that she and her fiancé have opted to have a "dry" wedding — so no alcohol.
"Honestly, this doesn't have anything to do with there being kids there but due to the fact that my fiancé and I don't drink," the person wrote.
"We only really drink water. We rarely, if ever, drink soda."
Aside from that, the couple will be paying for the food, which is going to be "expensive for that many people."
The wedding will also be catered so there will be plenty of food choices. However, when it comes to drinks, the options will be much more limited.
"We don't want to have to pay for alcohol or soda, it is just [a] large added expense when we can just do filtered water for a MUCH cheaper cost."
The couple's decision isn't sitting well with friends and family. Some of them are suggesting at least soda or a cash bar so the bride and groom don't have to pay for everyone's drinks.
The post ends by asking if the couple is wrong for refusing to offer more than just water at their wedding.
"I didn't think this would be a problem! It's only water. I mean, don't most people drink water everyday anyway?"
The post has garnered a lot of reaction since it was posted with over 5,000 upvotes and over 4,000 comments.
One person in the comments says they're aware the marriage ceremony is for the couple getting married, but it's still an event that they're hosting.
"I fully support a dry wedding but only water as a beverage is being a cheap host," they wrote and also suggested having mocktails and a sparkling cider tower if they want to keep the event alcohol-free.
"When you’re hosting an event, your job as hostess is to take care of your guests," they continued and their comment received over 24,000 likes.
Another person also called the couple's decision "cheap and tacky."
"I would 100% be pregaming in the parking lot if I found out I couldn't even get an iced tea or a soda lol," they added.
One Reddit user used the word "cheap" in their reply and also wrote, "People are making the effort, bringing gifts, it's a CELEBRATION. There is nothing fun about water."
Another person said the couple should have at least "tea and coffee" as "they aren't that expensive and would satisfy most people."
"It's a long evening with food, dancing, and drinking. Not providing any other options - even bloody juice, is being a very poor host," another person stated.
Another Redditor seemingly said the "dry" wedding will be mocked for years to come.
"I hope that in 20 years everyone still saying 'you remember that wedding we had to smuggle in a 2 litre of pepsi,'" they shared.
Based on all the reactions, it looks like having an alcohol-free wedding is not a problem, but make sure you offer your guests more than just H2O.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
