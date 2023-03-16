A Bride Asked Her Bestie To Chip In $1K For Her Wedding Dress & The Entitlement Is 'Wild'
“I've already spent a lot..."
Being part of a bridal party is not cheap or easy, especially if you have a “bridezilla” on hand who finds a way to make everything infinitely more difficult.
Some brides may be more demanding than others, but what do you do when one of the demands is that you help chip into the cost of the very pricey wedding dress?
That’s the dilemma one Reddit user found herself in, and she’s now turning to the Reddit community AmItheA**hole (AITA), to find out if she’s in the wrong “for not wanting to pay for [her] friend’s expensive wedding dress?”
The user began her story by explaining that her best friend is getting married and she’s been appointed the role of maid of honour.
The bride finally found her dream dress, but the catch is that it’s $5,000 — which is way over budget.
“She's asked me if I would be willing to contribute $1,000 towards the dress, as an early wedding gift, since I'm her maid of honour and we've been friends for over a decade,” read the post.
The Reddit user explained that although she wants to support her friend, contributing that large sum of money for “a dress that she'll only wear once,” seemed unreasonable.
“I've already spent a lot of money on the bachelorette party, bridal shower, and other wedding-related expenses, and I'm not sure I can afford to add another $1,000 to the tab,” she explained in her post.
The Reddit user then described her friend as “a little bit of a bridezilla,” who’s adamant to have the “perfect” wedding.
"I'm worried that if I don't contribute to the dress, she'll be upset with me and it could put a strain on our friendship,” continued the post. “On the other hand, I don't want to compromise my own financial stability just to please her.”
So, she’s turned to Reddit to ask “am I an a**hole for not wanting to pay for my friend's expensive wedding dress?”
People in the comment section have done a solid job reassuring her that she’s definitely not the a**hole, and that it’s unfair for brides to expect so much from the bridal party, especially in terms of financial contributions.
One commenter asked: “You are worried about the possible stain on your relationship? She already put one there when she asked you to contribute 1000 dollars towards her dress.”
“Tell her no. And if she is still as good of a friend, she will take that answer and not push back. If not, let the trash take herself out. Nta (not the a**hole) don't let her make you feel guilty,” continued the comment.
Another commenter called the bride’s actions an “a**hole move,” and wrote, "the entitlement of some brides is honestly WILD…”
“First, let's address the fact that being someone's maid of honour does not automatically make you their personal ATM. Your role is to support your friend emotionally and help with wedding planning, not to bankroll their extravagances,” wrote another user.
“Asking you to contribute $1,000 to her dress is a significant request, and it's not fair to expect you to cover that cost, especially when you've already spent money on other wedding-related activities,” continued the comment.
“Your friend is wildly out of touch for expecting this or even bringing it up, honestly,” wrote another user. “If the dress is outside of her budget, it's not the perfect dress.”
People are not letting the antics of "bridezilla" slide anymore.
Should the bridal party help pay for the bride's wedding day expenses?
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.