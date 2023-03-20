A Bride Demanded Her Guests Dress Like Bridesmaids & People Are Calling Out Her Dress Code
One person calls it a "costume specification."
Some brides have high demands when it comes to their big day, and one Redditor says her friend's demands drove her to skip the wedding altogether because the dress code was too intense.
The wedding guest turned to the popular Reddit forum Am I The A**hole to ask whether she was wrong for refusing to attend a friend's wedding due to the dress code, which included some very specific rules for women.
In the Reddit post, the woman says she felt forced to spend money on a dress that fit the requirements and it has sparked a conversation about "bridezillas" and whether they should be allowed to get away with these types of demands from their guests.
In her post, the woman writes that the dress code is "black tie with a black suit for men and floor-length purple or rose gown for women."
“I don't own any floor-length gowns. I asked the bride if it would be okay to wear a knee-length dress with dressy shoes, but she insisted that I follow the dress code or not attend the wedding at all.”
The Reddit user then explains that her issue is that the bride and groom sent out their wedding invites which included the dress code just two weeks before the ceremony.
The wedding was supposed to happen later, but the groom has to travel overseas for work so they decided to move the wedding date.
“I was in no way prepared for this financially because the dress our friend group suggested was a bit pricey. I only agreed to it initially because 6 months was enough to save up for it,” the Reddit user explained in her post.
So the woman, who’s also a student, made the difficult decision to decline the invitation because spending so much money on a dress that she would never wear again didn’t make sense financially.
The bride did not react to the decision lightly and called the Reddit user “selfish and unsupportive.”
“She said that I should have made an effort to follow her dress code, as it was important to her to have a certain aesthetic for her wedding,” the woman added.
The user then looked into renting a dress but realized quickly, that it wasn’t “necessarily cheap either,” and that it would cost her a whole month's rent.
“I don’t understand why not attending is better than attending without the dress code,” wrote the user.
“Now, I feel guilty for declining the invitation, and some of our mutual friends have also expressed disappointment in my decision.”
In the post, the user complained that although she understood the importance of wedding dresses, “it's unreasonable to expect everyone to buy expensive clothes just for one occasion, and in my case, on such short notice.”
The woman's story has gained a lot of strong reactions from the Reddit community since she posted it.
Most people agree that soon-to-be-wed couples need to tone it down with their big demands and be more understanding of other people’s financial situations.
One commenter wrote, “your friend has every right to set a dress code for the wedding. But, she doesn't get to be angry when people who can't follow the dress code RSVP no.”
Another person argued that the bride's demands weren’t a dress code, but rather “a costume specification.”
“Setting a dress code is more like formal, business casual, cocktail attire. Not dictating a costume for your guests,” wrote another user. "Now are people going to keep pulling shit like this? Sure. But it’s not wrong of you to say no thank you, won’t be able to make it.”
One commenter said to “never compromise your financial security for luxury items, especially at the behest of someone else.”
“It being her 'special day' doesn't mean that real-world constraint magically disappear,” continued the comment.
Based on the Reddit post, it looks like a lot of people are losing their patience with couples who make unrealistic demands from their guests.

