A Bride Is Getting Roasted For Telling A Bridesmaid To Cut Her Hair & It's All About Money
"Surely she wants to make me happy."
Most brides have an expectation of what they want their big day to look like, including the look of the wedding party.
However, one bride is being roasted online for demanding a bit too much when it comes to one of her bridesmaid's hair and the reason is that it costs too much.
The bride-to-be, who is in her mid-20s, turned to the Reddit page "Am I The A**hole" to express her concerns.
She wrote that she and her fiancé were covering the costs of the wedding, and she wanted to know if her hair demands were too much.
According to the bride, one bridesmaid named Adie has "extremely long, thick hair, past her knees" and the hairdresser said doing Adie's hair would cost double compared to the other bridesmaids. It would also take more than double the time to style it.
The bride decided to take those concerns to Adie to see if she would be willing to cut her hair to a similar length as the other bridesmaids.
"Adie was upset when I asked her to cut her hair [...] and told me that I was being insensitive asking her to cut her hair as I know that she doesn't cut her hair for cultural reasons," she wrote in the post. "I honestly thought this was a reasonable request. It's my wedding, surely, she wants to make me happy."
Adie also suggested she do her own hair for the wedding, but was shot down.
"I said no as I want my bridesmaids to all look the same and she'd look different if she did her own hair," the bride-to-be added.
"I asked if she would pay the £200 (US $236) that I'm being charged extra for her hair, and she's refused saying they can't afford it. Adie has said that I'm being a bridezilla, but I disagree."
The bride added that Adie typically uses rosemary oil, but she asked her not to use it at the wedding.
"I didn't want her to smell like a woody-scented hippie at the wedding - the stuff stinks, but she swears by it for her hair," she wrote.
So who is the a**hole in this situation?
The majority of the Reddit users who commented on the post say the bride is being the a**hole.
"It’s a total bridezilla mindset. 'Surely she wants to make me happy' OMG," one person commented.
"Who the heck would micromanage their bridesmaid's hairstyles? No one can be so obtuse," another person said.
"You don't ask people to cut their hair, dye their hair, or otherwise modify themselves for you," another comment reads.
The bride has edited the original post several times. In the first edit she said she apologized to Adie and asked her to just be a guest at the wedding.
In the second edit, she said she would work with Adie so they can figure out a hairstyle that works. However, the hair oil was still off-limits.
In the third edit, she wrote she apologized to Adie and the two agreed the bridesmaid would do her own hair. The bride also acknowledged she would work on building a stronger relationship with Adie as she's married to her fiancé's best friend who is also the best man.
In the end, she thanked Reddit users for pointing out her wrongs.
Do you think it's OK to ask a wedding party member to change their appearance for a wedding?
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
