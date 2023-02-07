A Bride Says Bridesmaids Shouldn't Have To Pay To Be In A Wedding & TikTokers Are Divided
"It's not just about you because it's your day."
Anyone who has planned a wedding knows how quickly expenses can add up and one bride is arguing that the couple should be on the hook for everything, including bridal party costs.
TikToker @partygirlclauds says she's planning a 2023 wedding and doesn't expect her bridesmaids to pay for anything, and her take is getting plenty of mixed reactions online.
The bride-to-be shared that she's getting hitched in August and will be covering all costs, including her hen's [bachelorette] party.
“Your wedding is not your bridesmaids’ financial responsibility.”
The Australian woman notes that any guests attending a wedding already have to pay for the gift and possibly a new outfit.
"But if they're in your bridal party they're paying for a lot of stuff: bridal shower, hen's [bachelorette] party, makeup, hair, a dress, jewellery, shoes and a wedding gift on top of that," she said in her video.
By asking your bridesmaids to take on all of those costs, they're essentially covering what should be your expenses, she added.
"You want to have a wedding and yet you're expecting them to put their financial goals or their finances to the side to make way for your wedding when it may not be in their budget at all."
The TikToker pointed out that bridesmaids are already dedicating their time, their emotional energy, and their physical energy to be by your side.
She told others who are planning a wedding to consider if the costs are financially viable for their friends, whether they themselves would be comfortable paying those costs and are they OK with the financial ask potentially causing a wedge in the friendship.
The TikToker did admit that every situation is different and some bridesmaids may offer to pay the costs.
"It's not just about you because it's your day, doesn't mean that they care as much about it as you do," she said. "You are the only person as a bride who cares as much about your wedding as you do."
Looking at the comments section, the video has gotten a lot of opinions for both sides of the debate.
Many people agree with the video creator saying the bride should be the one covering all costs on her big day.
"The brides who say ‘we’ll I have to pay for everything else.’ It’s your event, have a smaller wedding if you can’t afford it," one person wrote.
"Short answer. No. I had 4. I asked them, I pay," another commenter agreed.
While another person said they always assumed it was normal for the bride to pay and they were "gobsmacked" to hear that some bridesmaids "have to pay for their own dresses."
However, there are others who are chiming in and saying it's OK to have your bridesmaids cover their own expenses.
One TikToker expressed that "bridesmaids have the option to say no" as they are adults.
Another person wrote that they just assumed it was the norm for a bridal party to pay for certain things.
"Got my bridesmaids to pay as I’ve always paid as a bridesmaid… as I thought it was normal," one comment reads.
Another viewer said they were asking their bridesmaids to only cover one cost.
"I’m a 2024 bride and I have asked my bridesmaids to only pay for their dresses as I am paying for everything else, which I believe is fair," they wrote.
Do you think a bride should cover all costs associated with her wedding day?
