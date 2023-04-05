Bridesmaids Cut Their Dresses Up During A Wedding & TikTokers Are Shook By The Change-Up
The bride's reaction is priceless.
Brides will often do an outfit change after the ceremony and before the reception, but a group of bridesmaids are leaving everyone in shock with their own hardcore wardrobe move.
TikToker Emma posted a video showing a group of bridesmaids changing up their look at a wedding by cutting their dresses on the fly, and people online were shocked to see what was going on.
In the TikTok video, a bridesmaid is seen in her floor-length pale pink dress as another one crouches beside her with scissors and starts chopping the dress length in half.
Another bridesmaid is seeing glaring from behind while another seems to be excited and is jumping up and down.
"When all the bridesmaids decided we were gonna cut our dresses after the reception started," the text over the video reads.
The video has blown up since it was posted with over 12 million views.
People were understandably shocked with what was going on in the video and many questioned why they did such a thing.
"The way she was just cuttin all willy nilly," one person wrote.
"Noooo these dresses are beautiful. Why would you cut them," another person wrote.
"Lord! We could have just tied them up cute," another TikToker user expressed.
One person commented with the question we are all asking while watching the clip.
"Show us the bride's reaction, did she know and was she happy about it, I gotta know," the top comment reads.
Others seemed to like the idea.
"This is such a clever idea. No one ever wears their bridesmaid dress again anyway," one person noted.
Luckily, Emma posted a follow-up showing the bride's reaction to the change in design.
"Yes she knew and no she didn't care," the video says.
Emma also posted the final look with a group pic of the bridesmaids standing beside the happy bride.
So it looks like there were no hard feelings from the bride about her bridesmaids final look of the night!