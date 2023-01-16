A Bride Let Her Friends Pick Dresses For The Wedding & It's A Love-Or-Hate Debate On TikTok
Some people say the dresses give prom vibes.
In many Western cultures, bridesmaids are typically told to wear the same dress or at least the same colour when it comes to the big day.
However, a TikTok bride had no rules when it came to her Florida Keys wedding and let her bridesmaids do whatever they wanted when choosing their dresses.
The TikToker, whose name is Kelsey, posted a video of her and her bridesmaids in their cute matching PJs with some text over the top that said, "I let me bridesmaids choose their own dresses, with no rules."
The video then switches to show each bridesmaid wearing not only a different style of dress but each one wearing a different colour.
She captioned the video: "My Bridesmaids killed it 👸."
@hikels
My Bridesmaids killed it 👸 #bridesmaids #bridesmaiddress #bridesmaidinspo #weddingday #weddinginspo #floridawedding #weddingtiktok
With over four million views, the reaction is mixed with how the overall look turned out.
Some people noted that the idea wasn't for them and compared it to high school prom.
"This looks like prom pics.. I love the idea but i just am getting high school flashbacks i’m sorry!!!!!!" one comment reads.
Several people pointed out that the bridesmaids could have co-ordinated a little bit with the designs.
"I can’t believe there were 7 girls and none thought it would be a good idea to do a similar vibe or coordinate," one person said.
While another TikTok suggested maybe more neutral colours would've been a good idea.
"How’d they all choose a bright color? No one thought hey a neutral would be a good choice."
Others were much more blunt with their response with one comment simply saying, "ABSOLUTELY NOT."
On the flip side, there were also a lot of positive remarks to the look of the bridal party.
One person stated the dresses matched the tropical setting, "Am I the only person who likes this?! It’s tropical and different."
"My immediate reaction was 🤩 why does everyone hate it? I think all the dresses make the wedding gown stand out so much," another person echoed.
One TikTok user said they liked the idea because it gave everyone a different look.
"Am I the only one that loves this. I hate how uniform and stiff most bridal parties look," they wrote.
While there are many differing opinions on the matter, in the end it's the bride who gets the final say on what her bridal party can do!
Are you a fan of the un-matching bridal party dresses?
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.