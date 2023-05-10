A Bride Lost An Old Friend Over A Wedding Invite & TikTokers Are Split On Her Plus-One Rule
Every couple getting married has the right to plan their wedding day the way they see fit, but one bride says some guidelines she invoked on her big day caused her to lose a friend.
TikToker Cora Breilein shared her wedding plans online and the FAQs she sent to her guests, some of which did not sit well with many people online.
In her video, the California woman explains that she planned a 96-person wedding in late April and chose to keep it small because she wanted to know everyone there. That's why she and the groom decided not to extend plus ones to everyone.
"Lost a 7+ year friendship over not inviting a [boyfriend] I never met. Our wedding felt so special and intimate knowing everyone there," she wrote in her video.
"It's worth weeding people that aren't interested in being part of your life, out."
In an interview with Insider, the 28-year-old event planner says in the end the friend did not show up to the wedding and they haven't spoken since.
Among the FAQs included in the woman's video, guests were told not to be late to the ceremony or they wouldn't be allowed in, were told to refrain from taking photos until the cocktail hour and were asked to stay away from "loud colours" in terms of what they wore.
In one of her follow-up videos, Breilein says she posted the FAQs to share ideas with other brides who are also planning their weddings and she's since gotten a lot of online hate for it.
Since posting it on May 1, Breilein has turned off the comments on the video which has amassed over 5 million views.
The bride has also posted a bunch of follow-up videos answering various criticisms and questions people had about her FAQs, one of which was about the plus-one situation with her former friend.
"Pure INSANITY if you can't bring your partner to a wedding if you're not married," one person wrote. "So my partner of 4 years wouldn't be welcome? Wouldn't attend."
In the video, Breilein clarified the FAQ and said that any girlfriend or boyfriend that they extended the invite to, they knew prior to the wedding.
"It's just about people who will be in our lives longterm," she said.
She also noted that the pandemic had strained some of her friendships, including the one in question, and she extended the invite as an "olive branch" to see if they would come.
"But if I never met their boyfriend or their girlfriend I was not comfortable inviting them," she continued and reiterated again that the goal of the wedding was to keep it small.
The TikToker posted another video sharing even more details about how the friend had moved away during the pandemic and they grew apart.
While many people may have criticized her wedding guidelines, Breilein is also getting a lot of support in the comments on her videos so not everyone is blasting what she chose to do.
Despite all the negative reaction her original video stirred up, the California women says she had a great wedding and it sounds like she's over people "overdramatizing" the situation.
Even though the bride's guidelines may seem extreme to some people, as long as the couple enjoyed their day that's what really matters!