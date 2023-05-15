TikTokers Are Roasting A Bride For What She Ate On Her Wedding Day & Guests Were Given Pills
One TikToker called it an “eating disorder-themed wedding.”
A bride is dividing a lot of people on the internet after sharing what she ate on her wedding day.
TikToker Sam Cutler, posted her wedding menu online, which included gluten-free bread, a sugar-free wedding cake and what seemed to cause the most outrage: anti-bloat pills on every table.
Cutler, who runs the account @thefitfatale, posted the video to showcase what she ate on her wedding day as a gluten-free and dairy-free bride.
The video starts off with Cutler getting ready in the bridal suite, sipping on protein smoothies and her maid-of-honour feeding her a grain salad.
The bride then snacks on a veggie platter before moving on to oysters and plantain avocado bites during cocktail hour.
During the wedding, Cutler is seen sitting at the table and eating a chopped salad and mentions there was also gluten-free bread.
"Then we had an intermezzo course. This is basically just ice and lemon to cleanse the palate," the bride shared before moving on to the salmon and veggie main course.
Cutler is then shown taking an Arrae bloat pill and she mentions that all the guests had access to them as they were on every table.
As for dessert, that consisted of gluten, dairy and sugar-free chocolate cake and a table filled with low-sugar treats like Unreal chocolates and Smart Sweets.
The wedding party finished the night off with a late-night taco bar.
"For alcohol I only had Cote des Roses rosé because I know it's less than two grams of sugar and I had Moet Chandon because I know that I can feel good when I'm drinking these two beverages."
@thefitfatale
WHAT I ATE ON MY #WEDDINGDAY as a #glutenfree & #dairyfree health focused #bride 🤍 #weddingtiktok #fitbride #healthyliving #wieiad #whatiate
The TikTok video racked up over 4 million views in just a few days with many people blasting the menu items.
"LMFAO i cannot imagine having an eating disorder themed wedding," one person wrote and got over 19,000 likes on the comment.
"It’s a special day, it’s okay to have sugar babe!!!" another TikTok user commented.
Many people seemed outraged by the fact that anti-bloat pills were provided to all the guests.
"Can you imagine going to a wedding and on the tables are anti bloating gummies?! Byyyyeeeeeeeeee," one comment reads.
"Not laxatives as the wedding favor," another person wrote.
Some people also pointed out that guests were probably hungry during the event because of the type of food that was served.
"Having only a veggie platter in the bridal suite only is a one way ticket to blackout city," one person wrote.
Another commenter said they would be "hitting up Taco Bell" had they attended the wedding.
Aside from the criticism, some people did back the bride up for finding foods for specific dietary restrictions.
"As someone is has to be [gluten-free], and [dairy-free], this made me so happy to see you confidently make this work, I know it took so much planning ahead," one person wrote in the comments.
"People hating but they have no freaking idea how hard it is to find any kind of food that is gf and df😅 sometimes a veggie platter is the way to go!" another person stated.
Cutler has since addressed the most popular comment on her video in which someone calls the event an "eating disorder-themed wedding."
In a follow-up video, Cutler explained why comments like the one she received are "never" okay.
"I hope this can inspire some to find what works for their bodies proudly without shame, and others to rethink the way they judge, speak and communicate with human beings," she wrote in the caption.
People were once again divided in the comments with some people continuing to call out what was served at the wedding. However, others also pointed out that it was her wedding and she could choose to do what she wanted.
Narcity reached out to Cutler for a comment on the story and we will update the story accordingly when we hear back.
