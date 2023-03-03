A Couple Charged Menu Prices At Their Wedding & Kicked Out A Guest Who Wanted McDonald's
"On my way home I grabbed a Big Mac lol."
A couple is getting called out for breaking one of the unwritten rules of dinner at a wedding, after they charged their guests by the entree and tore into one person who wanted to duck out for McDonald's instead.
It's common practice in many cultures to feed your wedding guests at a reception, or that you'll at least give them a heads-up if they're expected to shell out a bunch of cash on your big day. It doesn't always happen but that's more or less how it works — except when you break that norm and treat the reception like a pay-at-the-table restaurant.
That's exactly the situation that one 25-year-old woman found herself in recently while attending a work colleague's wedding, and she turned to Reddit's popular AmITheA**hole community to get a little perspective on the whole thing.
The woman explained that she was "super excited and happy" for her co-worker the bride, and she even had the foresight to ask if there were any "guest fees" she should expect ahead of time.
"No, you don't need to pay me anything," her colleague allegedly told her.
Fast-forward to the wedding reception and the guests were "presented with a wedding menu that had prices on it," she wrote. She says the steak was listed at $50 and everything else on the menu was "ridiculously expensive, including the vegetarian options."
The younger woman says she felt "lied to" by the bride but she didn't want to make a scene. She was also hungry and didn't have money for the pricey dinner, so she explained the situation to the bride and promised to be right back after hitting the McDonald's down the street.
"I thought she'd agree but to my horror -- she got really upset," the woman wrote.
The bride apparently went off about how she tried so hard to give her guests "Michelin-star restaurant service," and she accused her co-worker of "trying to bring her down" by saying she'd prefer McDonald's.
Things escalated from there, with the guest accusing the bride of lying and the bride calling her "cheap" for assuming that she'd get a "free five-course dinner."
"With a glare, she asked me to leave her wedding," the guest wrote.
"And on my way home, I grabbed a Big Mac lol."
She says she polled her boyfriend and others about the whole thing and they told her she should've just brushed it off, but that only prompted her to turn to Reddit for more opinions.
And boy, did Reddit deliver.
"I've never been to a wedding where the guests pay for their meal," read the top comment on the post, which received over 20,000 upvotes for declaring her "not the a**hole."
Others pointed out that occasionally you might have to pay for yourself at a birthday or wedding dinner, but it's common courtesy for the hosts to make sure that everyone knows that in advance.
Many jumped into the comments to share how their own cultures prize the idea of feeding others, whether it's through cooking together at a community place or joining a potluck that everyone knows about beforehand.
"It should be about bonding and celebrating with friends and family," wrote one Reddit user, "not some ostentatious display of 'princess for a day.'"
Another user pointed out both sides of that kind of situation. "The community is supposed to take care of each other," they wrote. "The downside is that everyone is always up in your business."
Some users also shared what they saw as more polite ways to charge your guests for dinner.
"I was invited to a wedding where we paid our own meals at hte reception," one person write. "It was on the invite ($24 a head) and it said not to bring a gift (because) we paid for the meal."
Still, the overwhelming attitude was that you just don't do that if you can help it.
"This new thing of trying to charge wedding guests is just bonkers, and so rude," wrote a commenter.
"You have the wedding you can afford," added another. "End of story."