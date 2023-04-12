Groomsmen Prepared A Groom For His First Kiss With The Bride & TikTokers Are Loving It (VIDEO)
The first kiss on a couple's wedding day is a big moment and one bride shared how her groom prepared for it on TikTok.
The bride posted a clip showing the moment her groom leaves her side at the altar and walks over to his helpful groomsmen to help him prepare for their first kiss as man and wife and it's seeing a lot of love online.
In the video which has now been viewed over 33 million times, the pastor tells the groom, Alec, he may kiss his bride.
The smiling groom then walks over to his group of groomsmen and they help style his hair, give him a mint, and check for any lint on his suit as the crowd laughs in the background.
"I had a suspicion that he would do something fun with his guys," the bride, Lyss, wrote over the video.
The video ends with the groom walking back to his bride and dipping her for the perfect kiss.
TikTokers seem to appreciate the effort the groom put in and are expressing that in the comments.
"THAT'S a kiss," one person wrote.
"I love when weddings have cute moments that show the couple's personalities like this. This was fun and cute," another TikToker commented.
"If my man isn't like this I don't want him," one person noted.
Others suggested that the bride could've had a moment too.
"This would be even cuter if the bride had her bridesmaids help her get "fixed up" too.
It's unclear if the bride had any surprises up her sleeve, but hopefully she'll post more videos if she did.
The couple's cute kiss video isn't the only one that has gotten a lot of attention.
Lyss also posted one of her groom taking pics of her in her wedding dress during a snow storm and many people are requesting to see the results.