A Groom Is Being Slammed Online For His 'Red Flag' Wedding Vows & His Bride Is Defending Him
Wedding vows are meant to be personal and intimate, but one groom is being heavily criticized online for taking it too far when speaking to his bride.
A TikToker posted a video showing a groom reading his vows to the woman he was marrying, and while many people called the man out for the "red flags," his bride is standing by him.
TikToker Jonathan Pajak, who says he is a wedding videographer and runs the account @lensculture, shared a clip of the couple and it's accumulated over 23 million views and tens of thousands of comments since it was posted.
The video starts with Pajak asking the groom, whose name is Michael, what he wants to say to his bride, to which the man answers that he hopes they have a lot of "intimacy."
Then the videographer proceeds to show what Michael said in his vows.
The groom starts his speech with "you're screwed" before telling his bride he needs "only two things" to keep him happy: keeping his "belly full" and "intimacy."
“Though you’re amazing at half of it, we really need to get you some cooking lessons,” he continued.
He then goes on to say there isn't anyone he could love more than her unless he gets to meet Margot Robbie, before continuing with some sexually charged remarks.
The bride can be seen laughing in the clip as well as covering her face in shock.
If that wasn't bad enough, at the end of the video, Michael's mom, who is officiating the wedding, speaks up.
"Being that I am his mom, I will deal with him later. He is grounded by all means," she said as people could be heard laughing.
@lensculture You’re not gonna believe what he said in his vows! #weddingvows#groomsvows#ohhno#brideandgroom#weddingbloopers#weddingceremony#vowsgonewrong♬ Full Heart Empty Balls - Jonathan Pajak
While the bride seemed to react to the vows with laughter in the clip, people online were shocked to hear what was said and are slamming the groom for his choice of words.
"He did not mention one personality trait about her... like not one!!!" one person commented.
"I WOULD RUN AWAY OMFG," another person expressed.
"My jaw was on the FLOOR," another commenter shared.
"Some things, including words... are best left in private," a TikToker user suggested.
Others pointed out that the groom said what he said in front of his mom and her family.
"Not in front of his mom," one person wrote along with several crying emojis.
While a lot of people were left shocked by what the groom said in his speech, TikToker Destiny Lentini, who says she's the bride in the video, posted her own video to say she loved her husband's vows and that she wouldn't change a thing.
"Yes I'm happy. Yes I'm still married. Yes I loved my wedding," she noted.
"His vows showed a piece of his personality, which is the humour side, which is definitely Michael."
She also addressed the backlash that the videos have caused online.
“You can say what you want. I know you’re wrong because I actually know my relationship and I know myself and I know Michael. So, I’m sorry if you’re just not that happy with your life … There’s never a dull moment in my relationship," she said.
"If you don’t want the same, good for you, go find someone who you think you deserve or deserves you."
@destiny010513 so about the wedding vows that have gone viral on tictok🤣🤣🤣 sorry not sorry #foryoupage#weddingvow#haterswillbehaters#bride#wedding#itiswhatitis#happywifehappylife#comical#sorrynotsorry#sweetdreams♬ original sound - Destiny Lentini
In the video, Destiny told viewers that she has known Michael since 2010 and they began dating in 2013.
“I knew what I was getting myself into when we started dating and before we got married, considering we’ve been together 10 years now,” she continued.
People once again left their thoughts on Destiny's video and many did not agree with Michael's humour.
"Funny vows are totally okay but his were downright disrespectful," one person noted.
While a lot of the comments were not in favour of the wedding vows, there were TikTokers who liked Michael's speech and appreciated the humour.
There were others who shared that they've seen worse at weddings and that they admire Michael's "boldness."
With the video getting so much attention, the wedding videographer followed up with another clip showing Michael's full vows so people could see that the groom did in fact also say some sweet things to his bride.
Pajak also posted a TikTok video showing the bride's wedding vows in which she calls the groom her "knight in shining armour" and her "best friend."