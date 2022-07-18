An Indian Couple Added Monthly Pizza To Their Marriage Contract & Their Vows Are So Perfect
Can you really have too much pizza?🍕🍕🍕
A newlywed couple in India has inspired the internet with a marriage contract designed to settle the age-old relationship debate: "Should we get pizza tonight?"
Shanti Prasad and her new husband, Mintu Rai, addressed that question ahead of time by writing it into their giant novelty marriage contract last month. Now, their wedding photographer's video of the contract has gone mega-viral, with tens of millions of views on Instagram.
"Only one pizza a month," reads the No. 1 entry on their contract.
Other entries on the list include a promise to hit the gym daily, a vow to go shopping together "after every 15 days" and a few other rules around attending parties together and eating other favourite foods. Prasad also promises to wear a saree every day.
Prasad is apparently the pizza-lover in the relationship, and the pizza clause was aimed at giving Rai a break, they told BBC News.
"I am very fond of pizzas," she told the outlet. "On dates, I would always say let's go and eat a pizza."
The couple started dating in 2018 and one of their first dates involved grabbing pizza, they told BBC.
However, the pizza can be a bit much for Rai, which is why he asked that they keep it to one pie a month.
"Her love for pizza is second only to her love for Rai. I think she thinks about pizza in her free time and even in sleep," their friend, Raghav Thakur, told BBC. Thakur and some of their friends actually dreamed up the contract as a joke, and from the sounds of it, it's not exactly holding up.
"We've already had pizza twice since the wedding and it's only been two weeks," the bride confessed.
Can you blame her though?
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.