10 Hidden Wedding Costs Nobody Tells You About That Could Send You Way Over Budget
Getting married? Get clued up!
If you thought finding "the one" was the hard part – think again! Now you've got a wedding to plan, and staying on budget is arguably one of the most challenging parts of preparing for your big day.
Whether you said "yes" a year ago, or yesterday, there are a whole bunch of hidden wedding costs that couples don't plan for ahead of their day, and forgetting them could send you hundreds – or even thousands – over budget.
From forgetting to account for the vendors' food and drink, to unexpected alterations and completely disregarding "cakeage," these mistakes could be costly, so getting clued up ahead of time is essential.
So, before you finish nailing that Pinterest-worthy colour scheme or dreaming about that once-in-a-lifetime honeymoon, add these 11 items to your wedding budget checklist so you don't come up short in the run up to saying "I do!"
Unexpected venue fees
So you've set aside a huge lump of your budget for your dream venue, but have you checked what exactly this covers on the day?
While some venues include absolutely everything in their total fee, many do not include all services and equipment charges in their site fee (also known as the rental fee or facility fee).
For example, many venues do not include things like tables and chairs, linens, the dance floor, specific lighting, cake cutting, corkage, security, setup and more in their facility fee, so you could end up paying more than you initially expected.
If you're planning to say your vows at the venue too, there could be additional fees for setting up the ceremony space, chairs, and any technical equipment needed for music or microphones.
It's always worth asking the venue for a full breakdown of all of their costs before you sign any contracts or pay a deposit. And you should be especially careful if a venue appears to have a low site fee – as this may just be because very little is actually included in that cost!
Supplier travel costs
A common mistake couples make when looking for their perfect supplier – whether that's a photographer, videographer, makeup artist, musician, or something else – is to assume their travel cost is factored into their overall fee. In most cases, it's not.
Before you book any suppliers, make sure to check where they're based and how much they charge to travel to your venue. If you're getting married at an unusual time or on a high-demand date, you can expect to pay more as part of this call out fee.
What's more, you might have to fork out extra for anyone travelling with a lot of equipment, like a band or a venue decorator, so keep that in mind too.
If you've got room in your budget for an out-of-towner – perfect! But if not, consider searching for vendors closer to home to avoid getting caught out by these pesky travel fees.
Supplier food & drink
In most cases, it's considered proper etiquette to feed the suppliers who are working hard to make your day special, including your photographer, videographer, band, and anybody else who's sticking around for hours on end.
Like many additional wedding fees, feeding your wedding vendors isn't always included in your contracts, but it's something you should consider allocating a portion of your budget towards.
When booking suppliers, check the small print of your contracts to see who requires food, and then consult your venue about final costs for this.
It's usually an additional cost for the couple, but venues sometimes offer meals at lower prices for suppliers as they don't necessarily have to mirror the guest menu.
Remember to accommodate dietary restrictions and coordinate meal timings with your vendors. Additionally, having refreshments like water, tea, or coffee available can keep them hydrated and motivated – and it's a thoughtful gesture that shows appreciation for their hard work on your big day.
Cake cutting fees
Introducing cakeage – the additional fee sometimes charged for a venue to cut up and serve your wedding cake.
Some venues include this charge in their overall fees, while others provide the service free of charge. However, many venues charge extra to cover the cost of staff cutting and serving your cake. It might sound like a small task, but it can come with a surprising price tag.
Cake cutting fees can vary widely, so it's useful to inquire about this cost when discussing your venue contract.
Pre and post-wedding attire
Of course, you've factored in the cost of a wedding dress, or a suit, or whatever you and your lover are wearing for the big celebration. However, have you budgeted for all of the other little clothing purchases you're likely to make in the run up to the wedding day?
From bachelorette party dresses and shower shoes, to outfits for your rehearsal dinner, post-wedding day breakfast and honeymoon, you're likely to splurge a little in the run up to the wedding date – so consider accounting for these little treats.
They won't always cost an arm and a leg, but it's useful to consider them in your budget calculations because they can quickly add up.
And be sure to consider not just the clothing, but also shoes, accessories, and grooming expenses.
Tastings, trials & practices
Tastings, tests, and practice sessions are like the dress rehearsals of your wedding, and while your budget most likely already includes grooming costs like hair and a makeup artist, it can be easy to forget to budget for any trials.
Most professional hair and make-up artists will recommend a trial ahead of the wedding to perfect the styles and iron out any concerns, but these usually come at a cost.
The same applies to things like cake and menu tastings, pre-wedding photoshoots with your photographer, bespoke stationery designs and more.
In some cases, the test fee will get knocked off the total cost if you book a vendor – but not always. And, if you decide to go in a different direction, you'll likely still have to pay the practice charge.
So, add these costs to your budget if you don't want to get caught short.
Clothing alterations
Alterations to your on-the-day 'fits are usually considered by the couple, but often can be under accounted for.
Whether it's your dream wedding dress, a sharp tuxedo, or even bridesmaids' dresses, alterations ensure that your attire fits you like a glove – but they often come at a cost.
When you choose your wedding attire, keep in mind that it's typically ordered in a standard size, and very few people are an exact match to those sizes. Alterations can involve adjustments to the hem, waist, sleeves, and more to create a customized fit that accentuates your best features.
Alteration costs can vary based on the complexity of the changes needed and the type of attire. It's important to budget for alterations separately from the cost of the dress or suit itself. Experts suggest putting aside as much as 10% - 15% of the cost of your outfit for alterations, so keep this in mind when you're shopping.
Accessories
You've added your wedding dress, Jimmy Choos and rings to your overall budget (right?), but have you thought about some of the smaller details as well?
It's easy to forget to include some of the other accessories that are a part of your wedding day, so if you're buying these new, add them to your budget list sharpish.
This includes things like wedding underwear, jewellery, perfume or aftershave, hair accessories, and more.
Tips
Once the wedding day is over, you might be thinking that there's nothing left to pay out. Sorry, think again!
If you received exceptional service on your wedding day, consider tipping your vendors. Unless it's in your contract, tipping is not mandatory, but it can be a nice gesture to show your appreciation for service that went above and beyond.
Tipping is particularly appropriate for suppliers who provide a personal service on the day itself, such as hairstylists, makeup artists, photographers, and drivers.
Of course, it's important to check your receipts to make sure gratuity isn't automatically included, as it is in some cases, because you're not required to pay this twice over.
Thank-yous
While not everybody will include thank-yous into their wedding budget, it's a nice gesture to consider after the big day has been and gone.
Couples often opt to send personalized thank-you cards or favours after the event to show their appreciation for their loved ones' presence and support on their special day.
Allocating a portion of your budget for these tokens of gratitude will make sure you have the resources to give a little gift to those who mean the most to you – whether it's a card, small memento or thoughtful keepsake.
With your newly updated budget, you're good to go. Happily ever after is just around the corner — eeek!