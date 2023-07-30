Is It Possible To Have A Traditional Wedding For Under $5K? We Asked An Expert
Everything you need to know about wedding budgeting!
Faced with the colossal task of planning a wedding? Panicked because you have absolutely no idea what you're doing? Well, fret not, because we have rolled up our sleeves, and done the research for you. Well, most of it anyway. So, come, take our omnipresent hand — everything is going to be just fine.
To get the scoop on all things weddings, Narcity reached out to award-winning wedding planner Jessica Lisi, whose sage advice illuminated the reality of budgeting your big day in 2023.
We can't promise that you'll love her answer to the question, "Can you host a traditional wedding for $5,000?", but her insights into key wedding considerations like average cost, common budgeting mistakes, and most importantly, how the heck to get started, will no doubt prove valuable to anyone desperately searching for answers on how to make their dream ceremony come true.
Ah, falling in love. Isn't it grand?
Is it possible to have a traditional wedding for $5,000 in 2023?
"Normally, a DJ alone, you're looking at, at least $1,500. Even at the cheapest time of year, you're still looking at about $75 per plate. So, even if you have 100 guests, which is the norm right now, you're at $7,500 — photographers usually start at $5,000. So I'm unfortunately going to have to say no," Lisi said.
And, just like the dream is dead. However, our expert did offer a tiny sliver of hope for the budget-conscious lovebirds among us.
"If you had a couple that were [doing their] wedding at home, hiring an officiant to come to the house. Had it very small, maybe 20 people. It would be a little bit more possible. Maybe scrap the DJ and play off an iPod," she added.
But, don't start measuring your parent's backyard and thinking about which distant relatives to give the boot to, just yet, because Lisi warned that even people choosing to avoid all the glitz and glam may still be in for some unexpected costs.
"There are ways that you can do it. It's not very common nowadays. But there are ways that you can get to that price. But, [considering] catering items and [buying] alcohol. You're still going to hit that mark at minimum," she warned.
What do people typically overspend on when it comes to weddings?
What's the biggest budgeting mistake you've seen a couple make?
You may be asking yourself, what's wrong with that? It's important to show initiative in life, is it not? It is, assuming, of course, that you have the slightest clue of what you're doing.
What is the cheapest wedding you've ever done?
"If you're talking about weddings that I've completed from beginning to end, my cheapest was probably $50,000 prior to COVID. Since then, my cheapest would probably be in the $90,000 range," Lisi said.
Sheesh! Now, would probably be a good time to mention that Lisi is based out of Toronto, which according to the GTA-based wedding venue Château Le Jardin, has an average wedding budget of around $44,200, give or take.
According to the Wedding Wire, the average cost of a wedding in Canada is roughly $29,450 in 2023.
It's also worth noting that she's known for doing "luxury weddings" which helps to explain her elevated price point.
What is your advice for young couples trying to budget for their wedding?
"A lot of people nowadays are in the younger generation and haven't really gone to a lot of weddings, or their friends are just starting to get married, just starting to get engaged. They don't really know what it's going to cost unless they're in the industry," Lisi warned.
Unsurprisingly, she then went on to recommend hiring a wedding planner, which given the fact that she is one, probably shows a bit of bias seeping through. However, she does make some good points.
"So, find out what your maximum budget is, and, if you don't have the knowledge of planning weddings and events, contact a wedding planner. Because although you are spending an extra chunk of your budget on a planner, your planner is going to be able to find vendors that are within the budget that works with the type of style that you're looking for," she added.
Lisi also mentioned that seasoned planners can also sometimes find vendors that are willing to "give discounts" based on their working relationship. So, there could definitely be some big upsides to going that route.
Well, there you have it, it seems a traditional wedding for under $5K might be a stretch in 2023. However, with some savvy planning, realistic expectations, and a sprinkle of creativity, your dream wedding doesn't, necessarily, have to break the bank.
But, let's be honest, it's probably still not going to be cheap.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.