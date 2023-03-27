A Toronto Wedding Venue Was Named The Best In Canada & Other Ontario Spots Made The List
Toronto was also named the "most aesthetic wedding city." 💒
Can you hear the bells? Wedding season is coming up and it turns out that Ontario is the place to be if you're planning a ceremony. Eight `Ontario wedding venues were named among the top in Canada and a Toronto spot took first place.
Wedding event insurance company Duuo just released a study of the Top 10 Wedding Venues in Canada and it looks like "city weddings in Toronto" are the way to go.
Seven out of the top ten venues are in Toronto with an eighth spot located in St. David's, Ontario.
In order to find the best wedding locations, Duuo analyzed 36 venues across the country and gave them a score out of 100 based on factors like "customer ratings, aesthetics, the number of local hotels, and catering availability."
Toronto's Casa Loma was named the best wedding venue in Canada with a rating of 81.92 out of 100. The majestic castle is known for its "rich history and beautiful estate gardens" and is perfect for larger weddings with a capacity of 450 people.
There are also plenty of hotels in the surrounding area for guests to stay at.
The Eglinton Grand came in at number three on the list with a rating of 62.14 followed by Twist Gallery with a rating of 61.19.
Here is the full list of top 10 wedding spots in Canada:
- Casa Loma - Toronto, ON
- Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac - Quebec City, QC
- The Eglinton Grand - Toronto, ON
- Twist Gallery - Toronto, ON
- Bellamy Loft - Toronto, ON
- Berkeley Events - Toronto, ON
- The Broadview Hotel - Toronto, ON
- Evergreen Brick Works - Toronto, ON
- Ravine Vineyard - St. David's, ON
- Hôtel de Glace - Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier, QC
The best province for weddings is Ontario, which is home to 17 out of the 36 venues analyzed. Toronto takes the cake when it comes to the "most aesthetic wedding city" as well as the "best city for accommodation" thanks to its "average of 426 hotels per top venue."
However, the best province for customer satisfaction is New Brunswick followed by Quebec and Alberta.
If you're planning a wedding then you might want to keep some of these venues in mind.