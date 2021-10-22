The 8 Best Wedding Venues In Ontario, According To Industry Pros
Who's got a wedding to plan? We've got you covered!
Picking out your wedding venue can be super difficult, especially since Ontario has so many stunning locations to choose from. Whether you're looking for something that will host a warm and intimate ceremony or someplace larger to tear up the dance floor, it can be overwhelming to choose where to go but luckily we got you covered.
Narcity spoke to three professional wedding planners and photographers in Ontario and asked them where their favourite wedding venues are both in and out of Toronto. Here are their nine picks.
Graydon Hall Manor
Address: 185 Graydon Hall Dr., North York, ON
Why You Need To Go: Several industry pros we interviewed chose Graydon Hall Manor as one of their top choices because it has both stunning indoor and outdoor ceremony locations.
Iris Li of Blue Lavender Events has been a wedding planner since 2013 and has created all sorts of events for couples from the lavish and elegant to more intimate affairs. Graydon Hall was the first venue that came to Li's mind because of its "undeniable charm."
"This picturesque estate is reminiscent of an English countryside mansion and oozes romance at every turn with its cascading fountains, grand staircases, Juliet balcony, and enchanting formal gardens," Li said.
The Globe and Mail Centre
Address: 1600 - 351 King St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Globe and Mail Centre will give you the views of Toronto that Drake (probably) based his album on.
"The moment you step off the elevators and make your way into the event space, you're immediately presented with panoramic city and lake views," Li told Narcity and added their floor-to-ceiling windows peer over an incredible backdrop of the city.
This space is filled with natural night and could be a contender if you're looking for a sunset wedding. According to Li, their terrace offers "180-degree views of the downtown skyline" so you can sip out on the deck during cocktail hour and gaze onto a starry night.
If you're looking for some flexibility, Li said that this space is "completely transformable," so you can easily come up with your dream reception.
Broadview Hotel
Address: 106 Broadview Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: "The fact that this venue offers an option to stay and get married all in one location makes it one of my favourite venues," Li shared with us. "The less time spent travelling between locations means a smoother and more relaxed day for couples and their guests."
Leslieville's iconic Broadview Hotel is filled with architectural character and could be a fun choice for those who consider themselves history buffs on Toronto's culture. There are five versatile venue spaces and so many backdrops both inside and out.
"Whether you're looking for a light-filled space or a warm, moody vibe, there's something for everyone," Li added.
If you're looking for panoramic views of the city that aren't just focused on the CN tower, their seventh-floor rooftop will offer you just that as it's looking across the Don River.
Li also mentioned that couples who are looking to host their post-wedding brunches and rehearsal dinners at the hotel can totally do so, so this place could really be a one-stop shop.
Elora Mill
Address: 77 Mill St. W., Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: Elora Mill has so many picturesque photo locations for newlyweds to snap some shots at, according to Beth Olatunji, the founder and creative director of Beth Jacobs Weddings & Events.
Olatunji's wedding planning company puts the primary focus on design and creating a warm atmosphere for couples' weddings, and Olatunji picked the Elora Mill because it's where the old meets the new.
"[It's] vintage with a modern twist," Olatunji shared with Narcity.
Since the Elora Mill is a hotel and spa, couples can easily have their guests overnight there right after the ceremony and pop by to the spa the morning after.
Kurtz Orchards, Gracewood Estate
Address: 16052 Niagara Pkwy, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Kurtz Orchards is nestled right in Niagara-on-the-Lake, so there are vineyards all surrounding the Gracewood Estate. In fact, it's a totally outdoor venue that's right in the middle of an orchard and vineyard.
"[There's] countless gorgeous landscaped areas," Olatunji told Narcity.
There's are two other wedding venue locations at Kurtz Orchards, including their Kurtz Marketplace which offers a stunning indoor option with a warm, rustic vibe.
Art Gallery of Ontario
Address: 317 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: "The architectural elements of the building are unmatched and their attention to detail in their service is fantastic," Rebecca Chan, who's run some luxury wedding events through Rebecca Chan Weddings & Events, said. Chan has also organized events for celebrities including writer and poet Rupi Kaur and former Toronto Raptor, Lucas Nogueira.
Chan mentioned that this venue offers a unique backdrop for wedding celebrations. The AGO's Walker Courtroom will have your ceremony right in front of their winding staircase, and their Galleria Italia on the second floor is the ultimate backdrop for photos and perfect for smaller dinner receptions.
Omni King Edward Hotel
Courtesy of Rebecca Chan Weddings
Address: 37 King St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Chan said the Omni King Edward Hotel has "a modern historic hotel that features old-world charm with upscale hospitality." "I especially love the Crystal Ballroom on the top floor," she added.
Their Crystal Ballroom is a sprawling 5,000 square-foot space that can accommodate up to 280 guests for both dinner and dancing.
Shangri-La Hotel
Courtesy of Rebecca Chan Weddings
Address: 188 University Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: "I love the Museum Room at the Shangri-La Hotel, Toronto, for intimate weddings," Chan told Narcity. Chan's favourite part of this particular room at the Shangri-La is their floor-to-ceiling windows.
Since it's a hotel, wedding guests won't have to worry about trekking back home after a night of celebrating. Plus, Chan said the AGO's excellent service is what gets her every time.