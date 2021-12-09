Here's What You Can Expect To Pay At 9 Popular Wedding Venues In Ontario
There are so many hidden fees! 🤪🤯
If you're looking to get married this summer or just planning for your Pinterest board, there are so many magical venues in Ontario to choose from. But figuring out just how much each one will cost you isn't for the faint of heart.
There are rental fees for the reception and ceremony space to consider, dining packages that differ depending on the day or season you're in, not to mention a long list of add-ons that include anything from booze to late-night eats (because let's be honest, a poutine bar is key).
Luckily for you, we've done the legwork. Narcity dug into the wedding packages at nine dreamy venues across the province to find out how much couples can expect to pay if they're looking to get hitched in the next year or two.
So without further ado, here's a rough idea of what it will likely cost at each venue — if you're looking at the cheapest package and planning to host 120 guests in the peak season of 2022 or 2023 (COVID-19 permitting). To make things even simpler, we've ranked them according to price.
Langdon Hall Wedding
Venue: Firshade Room & Summer House ($3,250 to rent)
Package: Country Elegance Package + Booze & Snacks
What it includes: The country elegance package is $155 per person but beverages and late-night eats are extra ($75 and $28 per person respectively) and there is a $28,000 minimum on Saturdays and a $22,000 minimum on Fridays and Sundays.
The ceremony comes with one seasonal mocktail per guest, followed by a cocktail reception served with sparkling wine and canapés.
The reception hosts a three-course menu with house-made sourdough bread, a set appetizer, two entree choices, and a set dessert. Guest can also expect tea and coffee service.
The presentation and plating of the wedding cake are included however, taxes and an 18% service charge are added on top of the set package price.
With the additional booze and snack add-on, guests will get wine service and late-night eats.
When: 2023 Season
Total estimated cost: $43,261 (after tax and tip)
Address: 1 Langdon Dr., Cambridge, ON
Elora Mill Wedding
Venue: Riverside Chapel & The Grand
Package: Classic Elegance ($230 per person)
What it includes: Your wedding will start out at the Foundry or Riverside Chapel ($2,500 to rent), followed by the reception inside The Grand room ($6,000 to rent), which is fit for up to 200 guests.
The Classic Elegance package comes with a ceremony refreshment for each guest, a selection of seasonal canapés during the cocktail reception, a cocktail service, a premium bar, wine service, a three-course meal, and late-night snacks.
The dinner is served with bread from the venue's boulangerie and allows you to select an appetizer, entree, and dessert. The meal is also served with a coffee and tea service.
Later in the evening, you can choose from an option of two late-night snacks and fresh fruit.
The presentation of the wedding cake is also included.
When: 2022 Summer/Fall season
Total estimated cost: $36,100
Address: 77 Mill St. W., Elora, ON
Eagles Nest
Venue: The Great Hall
Package: Primary Wedding Package ($190 per person)
What it includes: The ceremony can take place in one of two places at Eagles Nest depending on the weather however, the venue of the affair will be The Great Hall which can host up to 250 seated guests. There is no rental fee but there is a $35,000 minimum on Saturdays and a $22,000 minimum on Fridays and Sundays.
When it comes to food, this package offers four hors d'oeuvres, a fixed three-course meal, a sweet table and a late-night french fry bar.
The Primary Wedding Package also includes the premium bar package and upgraded linens for the big day and you'll probably need a few extra add-ons to meet the minimum spend of $35,000.
When: May to September 2022 (Saturday)
Total estimated cost: $35,000
Address: 10000 Dufferin St., Maple, ON
Hart House Wedding
Venue: Great Hall & Quad ($4,250 to rent)
Package: $14,000 minimum for food and House Bar package ($50 per person)
What it includes: This includes a ceremony with exclusive use of The Great Hall, Lower Gallery, East Common Room, Wedding Suite, and Quadrangle (with a tent in case it rains), bar, and a four-course dinner.
The ceremony comes with guest chairs, linens, other furnishings, a sound system, and personnel staff such as a coordinator, bartenders, and servers.
The package includes an open bar one hour before the reception, wine service during dinner, a sparkling wine toast, and four hours of an open bar after dinner.
Food for the evening includes passed-out canapés, a four-course dinner with various options, and a late-night food station (for $20 per person).
This also includes the SOCAN Fee (legal rights to play others’ music) and heritage fee.
When: 2022 Summer/Fall season
Total estimated cost: $31,900 (after tax and tip)
Address: 7 Hart House Circle, Toronto, ON
Ancaster Mill Wedding
Venue: Governor's Room & Miller's Chapel
Package: The Millstone ($180 per person)
What it includes: In combination with the Governor's Room venue ($4,000 to rent), there is an option for an indoor or outdoor ceremony at one of two chapels ($3,000 to rent) followed by a cocktail reception in the solarium before the reception.
The cocktail reception includes hot and cold seasonal hors d'oeuvres, and the package includes a premium host bar service and dinner wine service.
For dinner, the menu features fresh bread and three courses that guests can choose from a set of options.
Fresh tea and coffee are served alongside dinner, and a late-night service with also be offered.
The late service includes a fresh fruit platter and the presentation of the wedding cake.
When: 2022
Total estimated cost: $28,600
Address: 548 Old Dundas Rd., Ancaster, ON
Cambridge Mill Wedding
Venue: The Gallery & Pavilion
Package: The Millstone ($180 per person)
What it includes: The Millstone package with a ceremony in the Pavillion ($3,000 to rent) and reception in The Gallery room ($3,000 to rent) makes for a beautiful affair.
The ceremony will take place in their chapel with wall-to-ceiling windows and sliding doors in front of the altar that open right over a waterfall (so dreamy!).
The Gallery Room can be used for a pre-dinner cocktail reception with access to the garden terrace where hot and cold hors d'oeuvres will be served.
The celebrations will also include a premium bar service and wine service along with dinner.
Dinner will be a three-course meal with options for guests to select and will come with fresh bread and a coffee and tea service.
The package also includes a late-night fresh fruit platter and the presentation of the wedding cake.
When: 2022 Summer Season
Total estimated cost: $27,600
Address: 100 Water St. N., Cambridge, ON
Stonefields Estate
Venue: Stonefields Estate ($10,000 to rent)
Package: Standard Package ($139 per person)
What it includes: The 2023 package includes a whole lot of bang for your buck. Your day starts out with party preparation at the Stonefields Farmhouse or Badchild Pub and moves to the ceremony, which can be held outside at the Farmhouse or inside the Ceremony House.
The ceremony comes with guest seating and a table and chair for signing your marriage license.
The cocktail hour is hosted outside with some furnishings, a covered verandah, and a bar. Hors d'oeuvres will also be passed out with an allocation of five per person.
Dinner and reception will take place at Stonefields Loft with a cozy firepit and basic furnishings. A Red Seal-certified team will be handling dinner, which will be a three-course meal of the couple's choice.
Professional servers and bartenders will be working the wedding, and coffee, water and tea station will be available throughout the dinner and reception.
Overnight accommodation is also included in this package with a Honeymoon suite with three queen guest bedrooms and more.
When: 2023 Season
Total estimated cost: $26,680 (after tax)
Address:1985 9th Line Rd., Beckwith, ON
Adamo Winery
Venue: Winery & The Great Room ($4,000 to rent)
Package: Sample Wedding Package ($186 per person)
What it includes: This package includes a winery wedding with a ceremony, great room, cocktail reception, dinner, late-night station, and bar.
The event will include an on-site ceremony in a "rustic pergola" with chairs provided and a backup indoor location in case of bad weather. The reception will be held at the Great Room, which can fit 120 guests inside the main dining room.
The cocktail reception will include hot and cold canapés with four pieces allocated per guest and a cocktail hour with four wine selections, beer, sangria, and infused water.
The dinner comes with a three-course meal and fresh bread with coffee and tea service. The bar package comes with one red and one white wine served during and after dinner chosen by the newlyweds.
Later in the evening, you can also expect a late pizza night station for you and your guests to enjoy.
When: 2023 May to October (weekend wedding)
Total estimated cost: $26,320 (before tax and tip)
Address: 793366 3rd Line EHS, Orangeville, ON
Deer Creek
Venue: North Gazebo & Audley Hall
Package: Classic Wedding Experience ($165 per person)
What it includes: This package, in combination with the North Gazebo and Audley Hall venue ($1,500 fee), will get you an outdoor ceremony with an indoor reception fit to host 120 guests.
The Classic Wedding Experience comes with some furnishing for the space including, chairs, linens, silverware, an LCD projector, and a microphone.
Servers, bartenders, and a hospitality supervisor will oversee the event, and your guest will have "ample complimentary parking."
When it comes to food for the big day, this package includes hors d'oeuvres and non-alcoholic punch, a four-course meal with your choice of appetizer, soup or pasta, entree and dessert, and a late-night poutine station.
Wine will be served throughout dinner, and each table will get up to three bottles in addition to the five-hour open bar.
Tea and coffee will be served with dessert and brought back for the late-night cutting of the cake.
When: May to October (Saturday)
Total estimated cost: $21,300 (after tax and tip)
Address: 2700 Audley Rd. N., Ajax, ON