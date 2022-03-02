Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
wedding planning

Ontario’s Pop-Up Weddings Let You Have An All-Inclusive Celebration For Under $4K

Your perfect day without the stressful planning.💒

Ottawa Staff Writer
Ontario’s Pop-Up Weddings Let You Have An All-Inclusive Celebration For Under $4K
Courtesy of Pop Up Chapel Co.

Wedding planning can be both stressful and expensive in the best of times. Even with restrictions lightening in Ontario, the effects from the pandemic are something that needs to be considered as an Ontario couple planning your special day. It can feel overwhelming before you know it.

Pop-Up Chapel creates shared, all-inclusive weddings so you can enjoy stress-free wedding planning and not break the bank on those many vendor costs. They think of themselves as the Uber or Airbnb of weddings, which allows your mind to wander to a wonderful situation where you just show up, ready to say 'I do'.

Ontario\u2019s Pop-Up Weddings Let You Have An All-Inclusive Celebration For Under $4KCourtesy of Pop Up Chapel Co.

Your dream day can be arranged in a few easy steps. Say goodbye to hours of searching for wedding vendors, getting quotes and sending deposits. Once you're engaged, you select your date and time slot from a list of availabilities in your city, invite up to 20 guests to join you and your fiance, get your marriage license ready and show up ready to get married!

There are set pop-up wedding dates in Toronto, Ottawa and Hamilton, Ontario, as well as in Montreal, Quebec and Vancouver, British Columbia. Each wedding package includes a one-hour time period of ceremony and reception, the venue location, flowers and decor, a licensed officiant, a photographer and set portrait session, live music, some light eats, and a charitable donation of at least $300.

There are ways to customize your wedding experience where you can add time, guests or a cake, for an additional fee. They can typically marry up to ten couples per day with the first at 11 a.m. The company is with you the whole way, answering questions beforehand and being on-site the day of. If you want a simple and smaller wedding but City Hall isn't your vibe, a pop-up wedding could be just what you need to tie the knot.

Pop-Up Chapel Co.

Price: Starting at $3,999 in Ottawa, and $3,499 in Toronto and Hamilton

When: June dates in Ottawa, May to October dates in Toronto, August and November dates in Hamilton

Address: Various venues in Ottawa, Toronto and Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: It's a way to save money and stress while having a picture-perfect wedding day.

Website

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

wedding planning

7 Pro Wedding Planning Tips That Will Keep COVID-19 From Ruining Your Dream Day

You'll be prepared for anything. 💍

Courtesy of Lauren McCormick Photography

Planning a beautiful wedding celebration can be stressful in the best of times and since the onset of the pandemic, it has been a minefield trying to navigate the ever-changing restrictions.

Narcity spoke with Ottawa wedding planner Brittany Frid for some pro tips on how to ensure your wedding day goes smoothly. Frid has been in the industry for 10 years now and has helped plan and coordinate weddings all over the globe.

Keep ReadingShow less
ontario reopening

Here's What Ontario Weddings Will Look Like Under The New Reopening Plan

Call your wedding planner!

Vitor Monthay | Unsplash

Future brides, grooms and partners across Ontario may want to give their wedding plan a second look-over because the rules have changed once again.

Under the province's new three-step reopening plan, the rules for social gatherings and ceremonies will continue to change, so depending on when you plan on tying the knot, you may need to edit your guest list and call the caterers.

Keep ReadingShow less
ontario reopening

Here's What The New Public Health Measures Mean For Weddings & Funerals In Ontario

The new measures start on January 5.

Joshua Rainey | Dreamstime, Premier of Ontario | YouTube

Ontario just announced several new public health measures for the province, including scaling back the capacity limits at indoor weddings and funerals.

On January 3, the Ford administration said it will be going back to a modified version of Step 2 of the Roadmap to Reopen starting this coming Wednesday, January 5 at 12:01 a.m. Among the restrictions is the shrinking of capacity limits at indoor weddings, funerals and religious services to 50% capacity of the room they're held in.

Keep ReadingShow less
vaccine passport

Ontario Vaccine Certificate Rules Are Changing For Wedding Receptions Starting This Week

"We have noticed a number of outbreaks associated with weddings."

Álvaro CvG | Unsplash

If you're planning to go to a wedding this week, the rules for vaccine certificates have changed when it comes to receptions.

On Thursday, Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, revealed that starting on October 13, anyone attending a reception will need to show proof of vaccination or a medical exemption.

Keep ReadingShow less