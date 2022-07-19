I Got Married Inside An Ottawa Brew Pub & Here's A Look At The Casual Yet Elegant Affair
"The day had you two all over it."
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Planning a wedding (especially during an ongoing pandemic) can come with a lot of opinions and pressures. Sure, I did a number of things to help me not completely stress out before the big day, but I'd be lying if I said I didn't let the stress get to me a time or two.
One thing I really wanted to make sure of was to enjoy the wedding day to the fullest when it arrived, and that I did. I planned a day that was special to me and my (now) husband. As much as some things were traditional (hello, big white dress), we did a lot of things our own way, and it made the day that much better.
One friend even told us, "the day had you two written all over it." Mission accomplished. From getting ready at home to having a first look and tying the knot in an Ottawa brew pub, this is what my wedding day looked like.
Bride and bridesmaids walking outside in green robes from the store Never Knew I Needed.Of Wild Dawn Photography
For some backstory, my husband and I met in a country bar in Nashville, Tennessee, in the summer of 2018. After about a year of doing the long-distance thing, I moved from my hometown of Windsor up to the capital city, Ottawa. The pandemic delayed our plans a little but we ended up getting engaged in 2021 on a local beach near our home and planned the wedding for the spring of 2022.
Maids of honour laughing with the bride as they help her get ready for the wedding. Of Wild Dawn Photography
We both slept at home the night before the wedding and enjoyed a relaxing evening together before the big day (it was an excellent choice). I stayed at home to get ready with my girls and he got ready with his wedding party at his mom's house.
The back of a bride and groom before their first look on Chaudière Island. Of Wild Dawn Photography
We decided to do a first look — which I would highly recommend to any engaged couple — where we had a private moment before our ceremony. Not only did it mean more time spent together that day since we had a 4 p.m. ceremony, but it was a special moment for just the two of us before the wonderful chaos of the day.
Bride and groom sharing a quiet moment during a first look in Ottawa. Of Wild Dawn Photography
Ottawa peeps, our photos were done in the "Zibi" area of Chaudiere Island. It is close to the downtown core (and our wedding venue) and made a great backdrop if you love that modern yet rustic industrial look. It was also wonderfully quiet.
Bride posing with her parents outside in front of trees and greenery. Of Wild Dawn Photography
Family photos were taken nearby behind the Royal Canadian Navy Monument. Just off the multi-use pathway is a corner full of beautiful greenery and views over the Ottawa River.
Wedding ceremony set up by Frid Events at Mill Street Brew Pub in Ottawa. Of Wild Dawn Photography
The ceremony and reception both took place at Mill Street Brew Pub, a casual restaurant bar in a historic stone building. There is a private area upstairs that was ours for the evening. We used the restaurant's chairs as ceremony seating, and our wedding decorators from Frid Events set up candles in the aisle and simple greenery over a Champagne-coloured drapery at the front.
View of the wedding aisle lined with candles and a couple at the front with the officiant. Of Wild Dawn Photography
Both of my parents walked me down the aisle to celebrate our fifteen-minute ceremony that I cried the entire way through. Our officiant Adrienne, from All Seasons Weddings, made an effort to get to know us, so the ceremony felt personal.
Brittany Frid helps the bride down the stairs with her bouquet and a shot of whiskey. Of Wild Dawn Photography
After the ceremony, the two of us snuck downstairs with our wedding party to relish the fact that we just got married. Our wedding coordinator brought down whiskey shots and sparkling wine to have a private moment and toast.
Mini grilled cheese appetizers at a wedding at Mill Street Brew Pub. Of Wild Dawn Photography
The ceremony room was flipped for dinner as we enjoyed cocktail hour in the adjoining room. Our guests enjoyed appetizers like mini fish n' chips and grilled cheese. There was also beer and other drinks, of course.
Wedding dinner set up by Frid Events at Mill Street Brew Pub with simple greenery and candles. Of Wild Dawn Photography
The dinner tables were covered in Champagne-colour linen with simple greenery running down the middle and small candles scattered along it. We also enjoyed three dinner wines, including a red, white and rosé option since this girl wanted her rosé.
Bride and bridesmaids at dinner, laughing during a wedding speech. Of Wild Dawn Photography
We did have the typical wedding speeches by our parents, best man and maids of honour. Although, my dad mocking my bad high school gym class grades and my maids of honour rhyming "s**tfaced" in a poem made it feel a bit less traditional. After our speech, we opened a cask of beer as opposed to doing a cake cutting.
Bride and groom about to kiss during golden hour. Of Wild Dawn Photography
During dinner, my groom and I snuck away for golden hour photos, which was another great excuse to step away from the madness and have a quiet moment together. The lawn and pathway just out front of Mill Street made a great photo spot.
Bride and groom first dance inside a bar with exposed brick and twinkly lights. Of Wild Dawn Photography
Another tradition we held on to was the first dances. We danced with each other in front of the bar, surrounded by our family and friends, before the father-daughter and mother-son dances.
Mr. & Mrs. neon sign over the dessert table at a wedding. Of Wild Dawn Photography
The dessert table opened when the dance floor did and was completely put together by the venue staff, making it one less thing I had to think about. Hours later, after our DJ from Midnight Music kept us on the dance floor all night, we enjoyed our late-night snack of Kraft Dinner (because why not have your favourite things at your wedding).
The dance floor inside a Mill Street Brew Pub wedding in Ottawa. Of Wild Dawn Photography
If I could give any simple advice to an engaged couple, it would be to remember it's your day and no one else's. Enjoy it to the fullest because when people say it goes by fast, that is a drastic understatement. Let's be real, you've probably stressed enough beforehand anyway, so just focus on taking in each moment and having fun.