6 Ways To Celebrate Your Bachelorette In Ottawa For An Unforgettable Day With Your Girls
Grab your "I do" crew!
If you're looking for a fun way for a group to celebrate in Ottawa that isn't just going out for drinks, you're in luck. The city and surrounding region have a number of tours and activities that are great ways to commemorate your upcoming nuptials.
Maybe you're looking to spend the day sipping boozy bevies, relaxing in the water or adventuring. If so, here are six ways to celebrate in Ottawa with your favourite people, whether you're getting married soon or not.
Spend the night in a vineyard
Price: 2022 pricing TBA
When: Season opening date TBA
Address: 2225 Craig's Side Rd., Carp, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Kin Vineyards winery is a picturesque winery where you can enjoy tastings, take a wine tour and feast on Italian eats. Hidden from the main area is Vintage Hideaway, three upgraded airstreams that let you spend the evening sipping wine by your own campfire and gazing out over the vineyard. They sleep up to ten people if you book all three.
Sip the day away on a beer tour
Price: $80+ per person
Address: Starting point at 150 Elgin St. 10th Floor, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Spend the day on a boozy tour hopping between breweries and other stops such as distilleries, depending on the tour. Brew Donkey tours include samples at each stop and also serve you lunch and snacks on the bus. You can book a private tour if you have a big group ready to celebrate.
Get pampered at a thermal spa
Price: $88+
Address: 16 Chem. Nordik, Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can spend the day eating gourmet meals in fluffy bathrobes, sipping cocktails poolside and enjoying all of the thermal spa treatments, like salt pools and saunas, at Nordik Spa-Nature.
Go on a new wine tour
Price: $115 per person
Address: Downtown Ottawa and Gatineau pickup locations, including 173 Rue Wellington, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: Aventure Outaouais is a new tour company offering full-day trips, from kayaking and hiking adventures to discovering new wineries and cideries. The Pontiac Wine and Cider Tour includes four boozy stops with tastings and snacks for up to ten people.
Get tropical on the Ottawa River
Price: $60+ per person
Address: 160 Laurier St., Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can feel like you're in the tropics with Palapa Tours as you drink fun cocktails and cruise around on the Ottawa River in a beach hut-style boat. It fits up to 12 guests and you can play your own playlist as well as bring snacks and decorations if you choose.
Raft through whitewater rapids
Price: $119+ per rafting trip
Address: 1260 Grants Settlement Rd., Foresters Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: For the adventurous bride you can go whitewater rafting in the Ottawa Valley with Wilderness Tours. You can spend time at their resort after the river adventure, playing sports and relaxing, or keep the adventure going by taking out some kayaks. There are also cabins and campsites for a weekend-long celebration.