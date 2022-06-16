7 Things To In Ottawa This Month To Celebrate Indigenous Culture In Canada
The Summer Solstice Festival is soon!
June is National Indigenous History Month, and while we have a long way to go to truly support and amplify Indigenous voices and their work, there are a bunch of things to do in Ottawa if you're looking to celebrate.
From learning about Indigenous culture in museums, through artwork and antiques, to shopping from Indigenous-owned businesses, here are some ways to honour Indigenous heritage.
Admire Indigenous artwork
Price: $20 per adult, free for Indigenous peoples
Address: 380 Sussex Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The National Gallery of Canada has a hall of Indigenous and Canadian artwork full of paintings, sculptures and decorative objects. The gallery also has about 100 pieces of art on temporary loan by Indigenous artists too.
Watch a Pow Wow dance
Price: Free
When: June 21 - 26, 2022
Address: Mādahòkì Farm, 4420 West Hunt Club Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival takes place each June, as they celebrate and educate on Indigenous history and culture. The live Pow Wow competition takes place on June 25 and 26.
Walk through a hall of totem poles
Price: $21 per adult, $16 for students
When: Live performances on June 18 and 19, 2022
Address: 100 Laurier St., Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: Home to the world's largest indoor collection of totem poles, there are a number of other Indigenous pieces found in the grand hall of the Canadian Museum of History. This weekend you can drop by the museum to watch a bunch of different Indigenous performances that celebrate their culture.
Support an Indigenous-owned cafe
Price: 💸
Address: 106-900 Exhibition Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Beandigen Cafe is an Anishinaabe owned coffee shop that opened back in the fall of 2021. On top of getting your caffeine fill, you can browse Indigenous-made gifts. Plus, on June 21, 2022, they are hosting an Indigenous Peoples Day event where they will serve up some specialty tacos.
Find an interpretive park experience
Price: Free
Address: Pindigen Park, Wellington St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can walk through Pindigen Park, where you can check out some displays and artwork that highlight the guiding principles of the Anishinaabe people.
Treat yourself with some gifts from Indigenous-run businesses
Price: Prices vary
Address: Shop online
Why You Need To Go: You can fill your home with Indigenous-made goodies from some awesome companies in and around Ottawa. Mini Tipi makes soft and beautiful blankets, shawls and bags, Second Aura makes a variety of jewelry pieces, Onquata has decorative wooden paddles and Birch Bark Coffee Co sells fair trade coffee.
Watch Indigenous theatre shows
Price: Prices vary
When: Dates vary, next events on June 16 and July 23, 2022
Address: 1 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON K1P 5W1
Why You Need To Go: From musical performances and Pow Wow dances to talks and theatrical shows, there are a number of different Indigenous events to watch at the National Arts Centre.