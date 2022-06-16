NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
things to do this weekend in ottawa

7 Things To In Ottawa This Month To Celebrate Indigenous Culture In Canada

The Summer Solstice Festival is soon!

Ottawa Staff Writer
Chief Tessouat statue near the Ottawa River. Right: Totem poles in the Canadian Museum of History.

Chief Tessouat statue near the Ottawa River. Right: Totem poles in the Canadian Museum of History.

@ghitas_eyes | Instagram, @projectlocallove | Instagram

June is National Indigenous History Month, and while we have a long way to go to truly support and amplify Indigenous voices and their work, there are a bunch of things to do in Ottawa if you're looking to celebrate.

From learning about Indigenous culture in museums, through artwork and antiques, to shopping from Indigenous-owned businesses, here are some ways to honour Indigenous heritage.

Admire Indigenous artwork

Price: $20 per adult, free for Indigenous peoples

Address: 380 Sussex Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The National Gallery of Canada has a hall of Indigenous and Canadian artwork full of paintings, sculptures and decorative objects. The gallery also has about 100 pieces of art on temporary loan by Indigenous artists too.

Website

Watch a Pow Wow dance

Price: Free

When: June 21 - 26, 2022

Address: Mādahòkì Farm, 4420 West Hunt Club Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival takes place each June, as they celebrate and educate on Indigenous history and culture. The live Pow Wow competition takes place on June 25 and 26.

Website

Walk through a hall of totem poles

Price: $21 per adult, $16 for students

When: Live performances on June 18 and 19, 2022

Address: 100 Laurier St., Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: Home to the world's largest indoor collection of totem poles, there are a number of other Indigenous pieces found in the grand hall of the Canadian Museum of History. This weekend you can drop by the museum to watch a bunch of different Indigenous performances that celebrate their culture.

Website

Support an Indigenous-owned cafe

Price: 💸

Address: 106-900 Exhibition Way, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Beandigen Cafe is an Anishinaabe owned coffee shop that opened back in the fall of 2021. On top of getting your caffeine fill, you can browse Indigenous-made gifts. Plus, on June 21, 2022, they are hosting an Indigenous Peoples Day event where they will serve up some specialty tacos.

Instagram

Find an interpretive park experience

Price: Free

Address: Pindigen Park, Wellington St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can walk through Pindigen Park, where you can check out some displays and artwork that highlight the guiding principles of the Anishinaabe people.

Website

Treat yourself with some gifts from Indigenous-run businesses

Price: Prices vary

Address: Shop online

Why You Need To Go: You can fill your home with Indigenous-made goodies from some awesome companies in and around Ottawa. Mini Tipi makes soft and beautiful blankets, shawls and bags, Second Aura makes a variety of jewelry pieces, Onquata has decorative wooden paddles and Birch Bark Coffee Co sells fair trade coffee.

Mini TipiSecond AuraOnquataBirch Bark

Watch Indigenous theatre shows

Price: Prices vary

When: Dates vary, next events on June 16 and July 23, 2022

Address: 1 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON K1P 5W1

Why You Need To Go: From musical performances and Pow Wow dances to talks and theatrical shows, there are a number of different Indigenous events to watch at the National Arts Centre.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...