Indigenous-Owned Businesses You Can Support Across Canada
You can get skincare, apparel and more from Indigenous creators.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Today, September 30, is the National Day For Truth And Reconciliation and you can learn more about the day through reading materials and other resources like local events. It's also Orange Shirt Day to honour the survivors and victims of the residential school system and tragedies inflicted on Indigenous people.
Many of us have the day off and as most stores remain open, it's time to put our money where our values are. Here are some Indigenous-owned businesses that you can support in Canada.
Cheekbone Beauty
Details: Jenn Harper is the founder of beauty brand Cheekbone Beauty that makes gorgeously pigmented lip, eye, and face products with goals and values that we totally support. The brand is now available at Sephora Canada, too.
Sisters Sage
Details: Sisters Sage was founded by Gitxaala, Nisga'a, and Metis Nations sisters Lynn-Marie & Melissa-Rae Angus. The sisters make beautiful handcrafted wellness products like salves and soaps with traditional Indigenous ingredients like cedar.
Wildcraft Skincare
Details: Wildcraft was founded by Laura Whitaker, a Haudenosaunee woman and member of the Mohawk Nation from Six Nations of the Grand River Territory in Canada. We tried some of the brand's products and loved how they made our skin glow.
Lesley Hampton
Details: Lesley Hampton is an Anishinaabe artist and designer and member of Temagami First Nation. She's the founder of her eponymous clothing brand and creates everything from casual loungewear to red carpet gowns.
North Okanagan
Details: Cody Isaac and Sara Martin started their clothing line in the middle of the pandemic and turned their basement operation into a full-on business. Cody is Syilx Nation and Sara is the graphic designer and together they create comfortable apparel to represent the Okanagan.
Skwalwen Botanicals
Details: Styawat's brand Swalwen Botanicals honours traditional Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish) plant wisdom by creating products with respectfully harvested ingredients. I personally love using their PÁ7PAWTN sore muscle salve after workouts or when I have aches and pains.
Red Rebel Armour
Details: Red Rebel Armour is an apparel brand with a quadruple bottom line that promotes culture reclamation, reconciliation, and inter-generational healing through their designs and brand voice.
I-Hos Gallery
Details: You can buy beautiful art and handmade items by First Nations artists at the I-Hos Gallery located between Courtenay and Comox on Vancouver Island, on the site of the original K'ómoks Village. If you're outside of BC, you can shop online through their website.
Raven Reads
Details: Nicole A. Mclaren used her desire to educate others about the impacts of residential schools to create the Indigenous literature brand Raven Books. It's a seasonal subscription that's available for both children and adults and comes with books and other goodies, too.
Hug And Kiss Designs
Details: Nikki Bordignon created her greeting card and stationery brand on the traditional, ancestral, and unceded territory of the Stó:lō First Nations. The cards are witty, heartwarming, and perfect for every occasion. In this digital age, how nice is it to receive a physical card?
Wabanaki Maple
Details: Indigenous Peoples of the First Nations have been harvesting maple tree sap for generations and this 100% Indigenous female-owned, Neqotkuk-located (Tobique First Nation) brand adds their own twist with their barrel-aged liquor infusions.
Moonstone Creation
Details: Moonstone Creation is Cree First Nation's art gallery and gift store with a variety of products including mystery boxes. If you're in Calgary, you can visit their physical store in Inglewood District.
Kokom Scrunchies
Details: Mya, a talented 10-year-old from Kitigan Zibi, created Kokom Scrunchies using beautiful and colourful fabrics. She also sells hair ties, scarves and masks, too.
The Indian Residential School Survivors Society Emergency Crisis Line is available across Canada 24/7. Those who may need support can call 1-866-925-4419.