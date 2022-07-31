The Capital Pride Festival Is Returning To Ottawa This Summer & Here's What To Expect
It's an epic 8-day party.🌈
While most of the country celebrates 2SLGBTQ+ Pride events in June, Ottawa's Capital Pride is returning this August after two years of virtual celebrations.
Grab your favourite rainbow outfit, because the pride festival is even bigger this year and you can join in on the love and celebrations between August 21 to 28. You can show your pride and advocacy in the parade on August 28 and watch Drag queens compete in the Pride Pageant on August 25, among a bunch of other events.
This year's Pride theme is "All Together Now" highlighting the return of the in-person community events. This eight-day festival is full of fun including live concerts, family picnics, an art exhibit and a street festival.
The street festival is free and will be covering nine blocks along Bank Street on August 27 and 28. There will be extended patios, live entertainment and food trucks. The pageant has moved locations and will take place in the National Arts Centre this year. Tickets start at $17 and are on sale now.
A new public art project will be happening all week long with a variety of themed installations. There will also be poetry readings, a clothing swap and family zones with activities for kids. Even if you aren't a big partier the festival has something for everyone.
There will also be a number of Drag shows going on across the city that are separate from the Capital Pride festival. The Vanitea Room hosts weekly Drag dinner events on Saturdays, including August 20 and 27, and you can enjoy a Drag brunch on August 28 at Mill Street Brew Pub. You can bet on The Lookout Bar to have some special Pride shows on top of their weekly performances.
If you have a group or float that you'd like to see in the parade, registration is still open until August 5 to join. Get ready to celebrate diversity and inclusion at this massive festival.
Capital Pride
Price: Most events are Free
When: August 21 - 28, 2022
Address: Bank St., Ottawa, ON (and other Ottawa locations)
Why You Need To Go: You can celebrate your community, your pride and your advocacy at this massive 8-day pride festival in Ottawa. It's back in person and bigger than ever.
