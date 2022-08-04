NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

11 Epic Festivals & Events To Experience Around Ottawa Before The End Of Summer

End summer with a bang!

Ottawa Staff Writer
Les Grands Feux fireworks over the Ottawa River. Right: Eating cotton candy at The Capital Fair.

Les Grands Feux fireworks over the Ottawa River. Right: Eating cotton candy at The Capital Fair.

@nicholasplacephoto | Instagram, @jppham87 via @cheerscharlie | Instagram

If you thought all of the best summer festivals and shows in Ottawa were behind you, think again. From an anticipated fireworks event and competition to multiple amusement parks full of rides and immersive art experiences, you could have a busy month ahead of you.

Here are eleven festivals and events coming up in the Ottawa region that will fill the end of your summer with a bang.

Les Grands Feux Casino Lac-Leamy

Price: $30 per person

When: August 3, 6, 10, 13, 17 and 20, 2022

Address: Canadian Museum of History, 100 Rue Laurier, Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: This year the highly anticipated fireworks event is celebrating its 25th anniversary and you can look forward to new food vendors, illuminated trails and art installations. The sky comes alive with a different theme each night and there is much more to do than admire the fireworks shows.

Website

Navan Fair

Price: $12 per adult

When: August 4 -7, 2022

Address: 1279 Colonial Rd., Navan, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy amusement park rides and games on top of a bunch of other events. There will be horse shows, a tractor pull, and a parade, plus different live music performances each day.

Website

Greek Festival

Price: Free admission

When: August 5 - 7 and 12- 15, 2022

Address: 1315 Prince of Wales Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll be able to transport yourself to Greece through food and performances. On top of a long menu full of Greek eats, you can watch concerts, dances and the Zorba show, a high-energy production full of fire and breaking plates. Opa!

Website

Capital Fair

Price: $10 per adult

When: August 12 - 21, 2022

Address: Rideau Carleton Raceway, 4837 Albion Rd. S., Gloucester, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can take a ride on the Ferris wheel and other thrilling rides, eat cotton candy or corn dogs and check out a number of different events. From Highland Games competitions to live concert shows, animal shows and lumberjack entertainment, there is something for everyone.

Website

Midsummer Night's Scream

Price: $35+ per person

When: August 12 and 13, 2022

Address: 7893 Bleeks Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you can't wait for spooky season, there are three haunted sites at Saunders Farm full of creepy characters that are sure to give you a fright. The cider house and restaurant will be open for meals and patio drinks.

Website

Dear Evan Hansen at the NAC

Price: $75.25+ per person

When: August 9 - 14, 2022

Address: 1 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can take your love (or yourself) out for a date to the National Arts Centre for a Broadway musical. This award-winning production is in the city for five evening shows and two matinees so you won't want to miss out on this story of mental health and hope.

A digital lottery has been announced so you can try your luck at securing a $25 ticket to the show. The lottery will start accepting entries on August 5.

Website

Capital Pride

Price: Most events are free

When: August 21 - 28, 2022

Address: Bank St., Ottawa, ON (and other Ottawa locations)

Why You Need To Go: You can celebrate your love, pride and advocacy at Ottawa's massive 8-day Pride festival. The parade and Drag pageants are back along with other art installations, performances and events.

Website

North Lanark Highland Games

Price: $15 advance, $17 at the gate

When: August 27, 2022

Address: 195 Water St., Almonte, ON

Why You Need To Go: From dancing games to athletic events, you can imagine you've taken a trip to Scotland as you celebrate the Scottish culture and heritage. There is also a beer garden to grab a drink after you've watched the competitions and performances.

Website

Asinabka Festival 

Price: Free opening night, $5+ per program, $50 all-access pass

When: August 10 - 14, 2022

Address: Club SAW, Ottawa Art Gallery and Gallery 101, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This local festival celebrates Indigenous cultures and arts from across Turtle Island (North America). There will be art and music showcases, film screenings, and a 2-Spirit Ball party.

Website

Alice in Wonderland Ottawa 

Price: $105 per ticket (for up to 6 people)

When: August 27 & October 1, 2022

Address: Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: CluedUpp Games is bringing a massive outdoor escape room to the city of Ottawa for one day this summer and you'll be exploring through Wonderland. Race against the clock as you solve riddles and complete puzzles.

Website

FMG - Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival

Price: $17.99-$34.99 for a day pass, $54.99 for a 5-day pass

When: September 1 to 5, 2022

Address: La Baie Park, Rue Saint-Antoine, Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: You can watch giant rainbow balloons float across the sky and even take a ride in one if you choose. There will also be amusement park rides, fireworks shows and live concerts.

Website

