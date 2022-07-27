Beau's Oktoberfest Near Ottawa Is Cancelled Again But Here Are 7 Spots To Celebrate
Grab your lederhosen, Oktoberfest season is approaching and you can party like you're in Germany.
It was announced that the Beau's Oktoberfest in Vankleek Hill has been cancelled for another season but you don't need to wait until next year to enjoy live music, giant pretzels and steins of beer in the Ottawa region.
A bunch of local watering holes, mainly craft breweries, are hosting Oktoberfest events so here are seven places around Ottawa that you can celebrate. (Keep your eyes on other breweries in the area because some plan on hosting events but do not yet have details confirmed, including Tuque de Broue Brewery and Overflow Brewing Company.)
Kichesippi Beer Co.
Price: Free to visit, $25 for a beer and stein souvenir
When: September 17 - October 2, 2022
Address: 2265 Robertson Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: With different events each night at the brewery, the events kick off with an Oktoberfest beer barrel tap and live music on September 17 and the festival also includes a trivia night, comedy show and food specials. You can indulge in german sausages, a schnitzel sandwich, a jumbo pretzel or an apple streusel muffin from the Oktoferbest menu.
Orleans Brewing Co.
Price: $15 admission including one beer
When: September 24, 2022
Address: 4380 Innes Rd., Orléans, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can feast on German eats while enjoying live music and guest brews along with its own beer. You can also look forward to different games and prizes throughout the day.
The festivities will be split into two blocks of time, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., with a different band and DJ playing in each block.
Braumeister Bierhalle
Price: Free entry
When: September 23 - 25, 2022
Address: 175 Carruthers Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This beer hall already feels like you're drinking a stein in Munich and they'll be hosting an Oktoberfest event for the first time this year. You can drink German beer and eat European cuisine from a special menu as you participate in competitions (like stein holding) and enjoy live music amongst festive decorations.
Broken Stick Brewing Company
Price: Entrance fee TBA
When: October 22, 2022
Address: 600 Du Golf Rd., Hammond, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you miss Oktoberfest season, never fear because this brewery just east of Ottawa is throwing an October bash with events, competitions and live music. You can eat giant pretzels and enjoy craft beer from a variety of local breweries. Tickets will be limited and more activities will be announced in the coming weeks.
Spark Beer
Price: Free admission
When: September 24, 2022
Address: 702 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This microbrewery will be releasing a special Oktoberfest lager in September and kicking off with a Germany-themed party. They're hoping to have local sausages to enjoy but it's not confirmed just yet so stay tuned for more details.
Beau's All Natural Brewing Co.
Price: $49.99 to register (free concert later that day)
When: September 17, 2022
Address: 10 Terry Fox Dr., Vankleek Hill, ON
Why You Need To Go: While the brewery's massive Oktoberfest party in Vankleek is cancelled, they are hosting a popup event for cyclists in the Oktoberfest bike ride for the United Way. If you've registered, you can enjoy a free beer and pretzel at the brewery with live music performances.
There will be a concert at the brewery that same afternoon for anyone, featuring bands that have previously played on the punk/indie stage of the Oktoberfest event. The concert is free.
Marin Beer Garden
Price: Free to visit
When: No set event date, open Thursday to Sunday
Address: 345 Preston St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This seasonal beer garden does not have a specific Oktoberfest event planned but if you want a more low-key environment for pints of beer (and other drinks) and snacks this is a great option. You can sip under hanging plants on a patio table or cozy corner couch.
