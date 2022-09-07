8 Fun Ottawa Festivals To Visit This Weekend If You're Not Ready For Summer To End
It's still festival season in the capital.
Weekends will begin to look a little different as outdoor festivals turn into apple picking and corn mazes, but that doesn't need to start now.
Summer in Ottawa may be winding down but festivals are still happening and there is a lot going on in the city. Here are eight things to do in Ottawa this weekend if you're looking for end-of-summer celebrations.
CityFolk Festival
Price: $50+ per ticket
When: September 8 to 10 and 15 to 17, 2022
Address: Lansdowne Park, Marché Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This annual music festival ends the summer on a high note with performances from artists like Tim Hicks, T-Pain, Orville Peck, The Glorious Sons and more. The outdoor show will have food, drinks and contests.
Latin Sparks Festival
Price: $49.99+ per ticket
When: September 10, 2022
Address: LaBreton Flats Park, Sir John A. Macdonald Pkwy., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can celebrate Latin culture by eating, dancing and enjoying live shows. There will be outdoor bars, salsa dance lessons and an overall lively party atmosphere. Tacos and tequila, what more do you need?
Ottawa Comiccon
Price: $35+
When: September 9 to 11, 2022
Address: EY Centre, 4899 Uplands Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can rock your favourite cosplay outfit, play games and meet your favourite celebrities from fanciful shows, movies and more. Some special guests you can look forward to are Aaron Ashmore from Locke and Key, Cary Elwes from The Princess Bride, Christina Chong of Doctor Who and the comic book creator Gail Simone, among others.
Riverside Festival
Price: $79+ per pass
When: September 9 to 11, 2022
Address: Canadian Museum of History, 100 Laurier St., Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: This massive electronic music festival is a wild party near the Ottawa River and this year features the biggest musical lineup it's ever had. There will be sets by Dashi, R3hab, Vlouue, Michael Sparks, Tizi and others.
Afrofest
Price: Free general admission
When: September 10 and 11, 2022
Address: Mooney's Bay Park, 2960 Riverside Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This event is Ottawa's largest music and art festival showcasing African entertainment and culture. There will be a bunch of different food, performances and artisan vendors to enjoy.
Beechfest
Price: Free
When: September 10, 2022
Address: 140 Beechwood Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can send out summer with a street party full of food and events. There will be drag shows, a DJ, buskers and a bunch of eats from local restaurants. From St-Charles to Marier, the street will be full of vendors and activities.
New Edinburgh Streetfest
Price: $30
When: September 10, 2022
Address: New Edinburgh, 39 Dufferin Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can celebrate New Edinburgh's history with an informative walking tour, craft vendors, musical performances, art displays, wagon rides, an antique car show and other activities.
Carp Farmer's Market
Price: Free
When: Saturdays until the end of October
Address: 3790 Carp Rd., Carp, ON
Why You Need To Go: This weekend market continues to run each Saturday until November, except on September 24 when the annual Carp Fair will be in full swing. This Saturday you can shop from a number of different vendors while enjoying live music.
