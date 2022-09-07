NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
things to do this weekend in ottawa

8 Fun Ottawa Festivals To Visit This Weekend If You're Not Ready For Summer To End

It's still festival season in the capital.

Ottawa Staff Writer
Girl at Riverside Festival near Ottawa. Right: Couple at CityFolk musical festival.

Girl at Riverside Festival near Ottawa. Right: Couple at CityFolk musical festival.

@lxwren | Instagram, @sarahkirks | Instagram

Weekends will begin to look a little different as outdoor festivals turn into apple picking and corn mazes, but that doesn't need to start now.

Summer in Ottawa may be winding down but festivals are still happening and there is a lot going on in the city. Here are eight things to do in Ottawa this weekend if you're looking for end-of-summer celebrations.

CityFolk Festival 

Price: $50+ per ticket

When: September 8 to 10 and 15 to 17, 2022

Address: Lansdowne Park, Marché Way, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This annual music festival ends the summer on a high note with performances from artists like Tim Hicks, T-Pain, Orville Peck, The Glorious Sons and more. The outdoor show will have food, drinks and contests.

Website

Latin Sparks Festival

Price: $49.99+ per ticket

When: September 10, 2022

Address: LaBreton Flats Park, Sir John A. Macdonald Pkwy., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can celebrate Latin culture by eating, dancing and enjoying live shows. There will be outdoor bars, salsa dance lessons and an overall lively party atmosphere. Tacos and tequila, what more do you need?

Website

Ottawa Comiccon

Price: $35+

When: September 9 to 11, 2022

Address: EY Centre, 4899 Uplands Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can rock your favourite cosplay outfit, play games and meet your favourite celebrities from fanciful shows, movies and more. Some special guests you can look forward to are Aaron Ashmore from Locke and Key, Cary Elwes from The Princess Bride, Christina Chong of Doctor Who and the comic book creator Gail Simone, among others.

Website

Riverside Festival

Price: $79+ per pass

When: September 9 to 11, 2022

Address: Canadian Museum of History, 100 Laurier St., Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: This massive electronic music festival is a wild party near the Ottawa River and this year features the biggest musical lineup it's ever had. There will be sets by Dashi, R3hab, Vlouue, Michael Sparks, Tizi and others.

Website

Afrofest

Price: Free general admission

When: September 10 and 11, 2022

Address: Mooney's Bay Park, 2960 Riverside Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This event is Ottawa's largest music and art festival showcasing African entertainment and culture. There will be a bunch of different food, performances and artisan vendors to enjoy.

Website

Beechfest

Price: Free

When: September 10, 2022

Address: 140 Beechwood Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can send out summer with a street party full of food and events. There will be drag shows, a DJ, buskers and a bunch of eats from local restaurants. From St-Charles to Marier, the street will be full of vendors and activities.

Website

New Edinburgh Streetfest

Price: $30

When: September 10, 2022

Address: New Edinburgh, 39 Dufferin Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can celebrate New Edinburgh's history with an informative walking tour, craft vendors, musical performances, art displays, wagon rides, an antique car show and other activities.

Website

Carp Farmer's Market

Price: Free

When: Saturdays until the end of October

Address: 3790 Carp Rd., Carp, ON

Why You Need To Go: This weekend market continues to run each Saturday until November, except on September 24 when the annual Carp Fair will be in full swing. This Saturday you can shop from a number of different vendors while enjoying live music.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...