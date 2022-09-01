NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

things to do this weekend in ottawa

7 Things To Do Around Ottawa On Labour Day Weekend If You Love Being Outdoors

Hello, long weekend.

Ottawa Staff Writer
Girl picking apples in an orchard. Right: Father and son watching hot air balloons.

@abi.sri | Instagram, @gallivantism | Instagram

The long weekend is here and you can make the most of that extra day off with fun outdoor activities around Ottawa.

You can hang on to summer with a colourful day trip and by visiting a new rooftop patio or ease into the fall season with apple picking farm adventures.

Here are seven things to do this weekend in Ottawa to celebrate Labour Day.

Watch balloons fly over a carnival

Price: $17.99-$34.99 for a day pass, $54.99 for a 5-day pass

When: September 1 to 5, 2022

Address: La Baie Park, Rue Saint-Antoine, Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: The FMG - Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival takes place all weekend. You can admire new balloon designs as they float up in the sky and even book a balloon ride to reach new heights. There is also a firework show, live concerts and an amusement park with rides.

Website

Watch a movie outdoors 

Movie screening in the Byward Market at sunset.

Capital Pop-Up Cinema | Facebook

Price: Free

When: September 1, 2022

Address: Byward Market, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Capital Pop-Up Cinema is Ottawa's only travelling theatre and the next show is this weekend. The free event offers concessions but you're also able to bring your own along with lawn chairs. It is showing Clueless on September 1, Isle of Dogs on the ninth and Beetlejuice on the 23.

Website

Pick fresh orchard apples

Price: Free admission, $27.50 for an 11-pound apple bag

When: Open August 27, 2022

Address: 10175 Clark Rd., Mountain ON

Why You Need To Go: There are a number of picturesque apple orchards around Ottawa including Mountain Orchards. Not only can you pick a bag of fresh apples but you can also enjoy farm activities including a wagon ride and corn maze. The bakery store has fresh treats like butter tarts and donuts.

Website

Admire lights on Parliament Hill

Price: Free

When: Until September 5, 2022

Address: Wellington St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Northern Lights sound and light show is back this summer after a two-year hiatus and this is the last weekend to watch the evening spectacle on Parliament Hill. It begins at 9 p.m.

Website

Enjoy a rooftop patio drink

Price: 💸💸

Address: 379 Preston St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The season for outdoor dining is a short one in Ottawa so why not hit up a rooftop patio before the seasons change? The Prescott opened a new patio in August so you can enjoy your meatball sandwich or chicken fingers as you gaze down on Little Italy.

Website

Day trip to a rainbow wharf

Price: Free

Address: South Lancaster, ON

Why You Need To Go: The South Lancaster Wharf is a picturesque waterfront lined with colourful boathouses and you'll feel like you're on the East coast. It's close to the city of Cornwall so you can make a full day of the adventure.

Website

Join a massive paint workshop

Price: Free (donations strongly encouraged)

When: September 4, 2022, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: Confederation Park, Elgin St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can paint outside while listening to music during this mental health fundraiser. A paint kit with paints, a canvas and brushes will be provided but you can also bring your own.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

