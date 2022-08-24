7 Pretty Restaurant Patios In Ottawa That You Should Visit Before Summer Ends
Garden, waterfront and rooftop views.
If you feel the need to soak up every ounce of summer before it ends, you'll want to visit outdoor patios that are an absolute vibe.
These restaurant patios in Ottawa are full of tropical decor and stunning views. Whether you're hoping for a waterfront cocktail, a rooftop meal or a hidden garden hang you can find it in the capital region.
Here are seven pretty Ottawa patios you should check out before summer is over.
Rooftop Ottawa
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Cocktails and upscale pub
Address: 54 York St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This rooftop patio sits above the Byward Market and features panoramic views of downtown. You can sip colourful cocktails and enjoy tapas as a bold music lineup plays.
Tavern At The Gallery
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Pizza and light fare
Address: 380 Sussex Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This seasonal garden patio is hidden behind the National Gallery of Canada and is a sister restaurant of Tavern At The Falls, another picturesque place to dine in the city. They also have live music throughout the summer.
Umbrella Bar
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Southern and snacks
Address: 1001 Queen Elizabeth Driveway, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can admire waterfront views over Dow's Lake as you feast on a fried chicken sandwich or veggie dumplings and fun cocktails. There are a few hanging basket chairs to in relax as you dine.
NCC Bistro
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Drinks and pastries
Address: Patterson Creek, Remic Rapids Park & Confederation Park, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: These seasonal patios are like hidden garden oases and you can sip coffee or beer next to the canal, a park fountain or river rapids.
Bikini Beach Bar
Price: 💸 - 💸💸
Cuisine: Pub fare
Address: 346 Bayview Dr., Woodlawn, ON
Why You Need To Go: A tropical patio was added to this beachfront restaurant this year and you can enjoy casual eats and cocktails only steps away from a sandy shore. The restaurant hopes to add heaters in the fall.
Somewhere Dine Bar
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Cocktails and upscale snacks
Address: 110 Murray St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can sip cocktails or wine from an extensive menu and enjoy fancy garden vibes both inside and out at this downtown spot.
Rabbit Hole
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Bistro eats and cocktails
Address: 208 Sparks St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy island vibes while admiring an expansive downtown view at this rooftop patio. The historic building and front patio are an absolute vibe on their own and this tropical terrace creates a new atmosphere to enjoy.