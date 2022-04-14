13 Cocktail Bars In Ottawa Perfect For A Classy Night Out With Your Girlfriends
Call up the crew. 🥂💞
Are you overdue for a night out with the girls? Yeah, we know you are. Gather the ladies for a night out in Ottawa sipping craft cocktails in seriously Instagram-worthy bars.
These cocktail lounges in Ottawa have different vibes so whether you're feeling tropical greenery, granny chic, rooftop patios or dimly lit bars, you'll find the perfect spot for a night on the town.
Call up your besties and dress to impress because you won't want the night to end while visiting these different cocktail bars in Ottawa this weekend.
Apothecary Lounge
Price: 💸💸
Address: 54 York St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: As one of three bars located in the same heritage building, you can easily sip cocktails all evening in different environments. They use real botanicals and housemade syrups to create craft cocktails you won't find anywhere else.
Nan's Parlour
Price: 💸💸
Address: 73 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel as though you're rooting through grandma's liquor cabinet and getting drunk in her sitting room at this granny chic cocktail lounge, full of vintage pieces and antique decor.
York On William
Price: 💸💸
Address: 54 York St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're sipping cocktails somewhere tropical at this Ottawa bar, complete with travel-themed drinks such as the Direct Flight. They've just opened a new rooftop patio which is on the top of the tallest freestanding building in Ottawa.
Charlotte
Price: 💸💸
Address: 340b Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Get comfortable while being classy in this cocktail lounge mixing the old with the new. They have a detailed list of wine, beer, classic cocktails and seasonal options. Make sure to take a group bathroom break, the colourful wallpaper is a big hit for photos.
The Moonroom
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 442 Preston St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This hidden spot in Little Italy is known for its cocktails in Ottawa. They don't take reservations so head here with a smaller group and find a cozy table inside or on the side lane garden patio.
The Hyde
Price: 💸💸
Address: 15 George St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This classic cocktail bar is a relatively new addition to the Byward Market and just opened this past December. They have carefully curated a menu of shaken and stirred cocktails as well as fancy snack plates.
Angelina
Price: 💸💸
Address: 5530 Manotick Main St. Unit 2&4, Manotick, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new Italian restaurant in Manotick doesn't skimp when it comes to their rainbow cocktails. You can get sparkling wine that literally glitters in colours from yellow to pink, topped off with a cotton candy garnish. They also serve cocktail flights if you can't choose.
Buyers + Cellars Tasting Room
Price: 💸💸
Address: 327 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a wine tasting with the girls without having to drive out to a vineyard. Pricing is based per ounce and can be paired with small plates.
Somewhere Dine Bar
Price: 💸💸
Address: 110 Murray St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can live the high life sipping champagne or signature cocktails under a pink magnolia tree, or out on their bright garden patio.
Riviera
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 62 Sparks St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can spend the evening enjoying high-end Canadian cuisine and cocktails inside a grand dining room that was once a former bank.
Trio Bistro & Lounge
Price: 💸💸
Address: 307D Richmond Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can gather the girls in a funky, casual atmosphere, surrounded by local artwork and colourful artisan candles. Try various cocktails while sharing tapa-style plates.
Bar Lucy
Price: 💸💸
Address: 111 York St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can spend an evening sipping cocktails or wine in a brick-lined house that feels like a neighbourhood spot you'd find in New York. If you're wanting a fun cocktail set on fire, you can find it here.
Rabbit Hole
Price: 💸💸
Address: 208 Sparks St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This whimsical cocktail bar and restaurant has a full food menu as well as drinks, and a moody yet fun atmosphere fit for Alice in Wonderland. Sip craft cocktails under twinkly tree branches or in a cozy basement booth surrounded by stone walls.