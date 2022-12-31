6 Ottawa Restaurants With Amazing Mocktails That Are Way Cheaper Than Boozy Drinks
Perfect date spots for Dry January!
Sometimes it can feel tricky to find a date-night-worthy restaurant or cocktail bar experience that serves a legitimate mocktail option.
If you want a non-alcoholic drink during your night out on the town then you can check out these Ottawa restaurants that have mixed mocktails on the menu.
From virgin piña coladas and mockeritas to booze-free spirits and kombucha mixes, here are six restaurants in Ottawa that serve up delicious alcohol-free cocktails.
Fairouz Café
Price: 💸💸 — 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Middle Eastern
Address: 15 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This intimate spot in the Byward Market serves upscale Middle Eastern eats and has a lengthy drink menu to pair with your meal. It has three specific mocktails on the menu; The Phoenician Market Seven, Tinhouse Breeze and Hibiscus Iced Tea along with some canned non-alcoholic options.
Stolen Goods Cocktail Bar
Price: 💸💸 — 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Cocktails and small plates
Address: 106 Sparks St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This cocktail bar has an elegant setting with intimate seating for 21 guests. You'll find unique cocktails like Three Brothers, a shawarma-flavoured drink along with non-alcoholic options. The Fall Of The King cocktail for example can be made with alcohol-free spirits. Many drinks are seasonally inspired so you may see mocktails (like the summer's Grove Street) rotate on the menu.
Carben Food + Drink
Price: 💸💸 — 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Internationally inspired
Address: 1100 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy an upscale dining experience in Hintonburg and eat modern, evolving takes on international dishes. If you're looking for something tasty and alcohol-free, you can sip on the Panoma, Hibiscus Soda or What Rhymes With Orange mocktails.
Social Restaurant and Lounge
Price: 💸💸 — 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Progressive Canadian
Address: 537 Sussex Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: From brunch to late-night drinks, this cozy and elegant restaurant in the Byward Market serves eats from steak tartar to braised lamb. There are many drink options including innovative wines, local beers and craft cocktails, along with multiple non-alcoholic choices. You can sip on Change of Tides, To Kill A Mockerita, Social Spritz and Bucha-Berry which are all booze-free.
Rabbit Hole
Price: 💸💸 — 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Cocktails and bistro eats
Address: 208 Sparks St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This cocktail lounge has a modern vibe in a historic building and a cellar room you can dine in. In addition to the wine and cocktails on the menu, you can order a Kombucha Mocktail and choose between sweet-flavoured, tart or bartender's choice.
Two Six Ate
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Contemporary Canadian
Address: 268 Preston St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can share plates of pepper salt tofu, ravioli or duck breast paired with something either boozy or alcohol-free. You can sip on sparkling water or ginger beer but there are also crafted mocktails like ginger lemonade, mint and cucumber tonic and virgin piña colada on the menu.