7 Romantic Winter Date Ideas Around Ottawa That Aren't Just Dinner & Drinks
You can be romantic without being cold.
Whether you're going on a first date in Ottawa or if you've been going on dates with your partner for years, it's always fun to mix things up from the usual dinner and drinks.
You also don't need to brave the cold Ottawa winter because there are so many fun indoor date ideas to do around the city. From playing fun games to admiring art exhibits while sipping cocktails or coffee in between, here are seven winter date ideas that aren't just grabbing a bite to eat.
Admire a masterpiece up close
Women admiring ceiling frescos from Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel painting.
Courtesy of Special Entertainment Events
Price: $26+ per adult
When: Select dates December 9, 2022, to January 22, 2023
Address: EY Centre, 4899 Uplands Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition art exhibit will have you travelling to the Vatican City as you get a close perspective of this famous masterpiece. You can walk through 34 reproductions of the iconic frescos and learn some history through an audio guide.
Heat things up at a thermal spa
Price: $49+
Address: 1172 Chem. d'Aylmer, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy the ultimate relaxation at the Kõena Spa, a thermal spa only about ten minutes from downtown Ottawa. You can relax in hot saunas, breathe deeply in a salt room, float in a hot pool and more.
Play neon mini putt
Price: $14 admission
Address: 5 Roydon Pl. #1, Nepean, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can play 18 mini putt holes surrounded by glowing neon scenes at Putting Edge. Dazzling colours will surround you and images glow in the dark as you aim for a hole-in-one. There are also arcade games for you to play and earn points to win prizes.
Challenge your partner to axe throwing
Price: $30+ per person
Address: 2615 Lancaster Rd., Unit 29, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can test your aim at BATL Ottawa and see who has the best shot with an axe as you throw one at a wooden target. If you've never gone axe throwing before there's no need to sweat because a coach will show you the basics when you arrive. There is also a fully licensed bar so you can sip on drinks.
Play board games in a quirky bar
Price: 💸- 💸💸
Address: 139 Preston St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ward 14 is both a bar and consignment shop so all of the retro decor and antique pieces that surround you are for sale. There is also a shelf of board games to choose from so you can play games together as you sip cocktails.
Discover hidden treasures in a museum
Price: $21 per adult
When: December 9, 2022, to November 26, 2023
Address: 100 Laurier St., Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: The Canadian Museum of History has a new special exhibition, Unexpected!, filled with hidden treasures and surprise artifacts from Library and Archives Canada. You can learn some mysterious history as you admire a variety of rare books, drawings and even a musical score written by Beethoven himself.
Have a coffee date surrounded by books
Price: Food and book prices vary
Address: 1073 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Black Squirrel Books & Espresso Bar is a cozy spot to enjoy a warm treat while surrounded by piles of books. There are both new and used books for sale and various hot drinks and sweet treats that you can take your time enjoying.