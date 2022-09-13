A TV Show Exhibit Opened Near Ottawa & You Can Step Into Childhood Series Like 'Arthur'
Almost 100 Canadian shows are featured.
There is a new museum exhibit that just opened this September near Ottawa and it's packed with colourful nostalgia.
The Canadian Museum of History is celebrating 70 years of Canadian children's television with an exhibition called From Pepinot to Paw Patrol - Television of Our Childhoods.
You'll be able to admire clips from old shows, original costumes, props and more from productions like Polka Dot Door, Mr. Dressup, The Friendly Giant, Anne With An E and PAW Patrol.
Props from new museum exhibit, From Pepinot to Paw Patrol - Television of Our Childhoods.Canadian Museum of History
The exhibit is separated into themed zones such as "Let's Learn Together" and "All Time Favourites", each highlighting various series. The multi-generational event features series from 1952 to 2022 so it's a great spot to bond with grandparents and kids alike.
Some other shows you can look forward to seeing items from are Degrassi, Fraggle Rock, Arthur, Caillou, Fred Penner's Place, Jacob Two-Two, Raven Tales and Bobino, among many others. Almost 100 unique made-in-Canada television series will be on display in English, French and Indigenous languages.
Screen images playing children's shows and props at the Canadian Museum of History. Canadian Museum of History
"The exhibition is experienced primarily through 33 Audiovisual Productions that present many iconic excerpts of television programs in unexpected ways – through large-scale projections in immersive environments and also documentary-style productions that guide visitors through more nuanced topics," the museum told Narcity via email.
The exhibit runs for one year so you have lots of time to reconnect with your childhood.
From Pepinot to PAW Patrol - Television of Our Childhoods
Price: $21 adult admission
When: September 2, 2022, to September 1, 2023
Address: 100 Laurier St., Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can relive the most colourful parts of your childhood and let your imagination run wild at this new museum exhibit.