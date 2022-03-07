11 Shows From Your Canadian Childhood That You Probably Completely Forgot About
Get ready to unlock some nostalgia, Canada! You've probably watched these old Canadian TV shows from the 90s and '00s but have forgotten about them … until now, that is.
If you grew up in Canada during this period, you probably remember some of the most iconic shows of the era; Spongebob Squarepants, Recess, Ed, Edd & Eddy and so on, but there are a whole lot of characters that you likely watched religiously as a kid that have completely vanished from your mind.
From Uh-Oh and Mona The Vampire to 6Teen, these snippets from your childhood in Canada are bound to have you longing for Zellers or Blockbuster to come back as well.
This list of throw-back shows is sure to unlock some deep nostalgic memories!
George Shrinks
Although it may not be everyone's favourite show, this one felt like it was on TV all the time way back when.
Even though it was the only show that was about a tiny boy driving a toy car/airplane around, it seems to be one that is quickly forgotten.
However, this Canadian-U.S. co-production is worth remembering, at the very least.
Totally Spies
James Bond — but make it cartoon, funny and actually good.
This show took stylistic notes from Japanese animation and was originally made in France, before coming over to be made in Canada.
The trio of spies were everywhere when we were kids and it really was a fun, albeit wild, show.
Jacob Two-Two
Did you fully memory-hole this one as well?
Based on a Canadian children's story by Mordecai Richler, it follows the life of a young Montreal boy named Jacob Two-Two — whose name comes from the fact he has to say everything twice to be heard.
It ran for five seasons between 2003 and 2006 and features a whole load of Canuck stuff, including a hockey-obsessed dad and French-Canadian ghosts.
Uh-Oh
A quintessential game show featuring a leather-bound "Punisher" who poured slime on teenagers.
This one was on all the time in the late 90s and early 2000s, and even longer after that in re-runs.
In retrospect, it's a truly wild show, so it's surprising we're not spending every day of our lives thinking about it.
6Teen
The show that modelled what being a teenager would be like for a generation.
Set at an amalgamation of the Toronto Eaton Centre and the West Edmonton Mall, this cartoon really made youngsters yearn for our teenage years, which, obviously, weren't anything like this show.
A show worth revisiting for the pop-punk opening song alone.
Mona the Vampire
Speaking of shows that are largely forgotten, this one definitely qualifies.
The show revolved around the titular Mona investigating some sort of supernatural occurrence with her friends. An occurrence that nearly always had a rational explanation.
Again, this one also has an iconic opening sequence that is bound to unlock some long hidden feelings.
Freaky Stories
This might bring back some trauma for some kids, but it must be mentioned.
This spooky and honestly disturbing-for-a-kid's-show anthology series was always one to prompt nightmares thanks to the slimy hosts and unsettling stories that were designed to be a Twilight Zone for kids.
Our parents actually let us watch this?
Monster By Mistake
If you watched this show as a kid, you might remember the animation for this show being much better than it actually is.
Monster By Mistake was a computer animated TV show that ran from 1996 to 2003, which unfortunately really shows when you go back and look at clips from it.
It follows a young boy, Warren Patterson, after he's been cursed by a jewel which causes him to turn into a monster every time he sneezes. Oh, and he has a ghost friend.
Yes, this was a real show.
Angela Anaconda
A show notorious for Millennials and elder Gen Z Canadians.
Angela Anaconda was a show that ran from 1999 to 2001 and features a incredibly unique animation style. It lived on re-runs for so much of the early 2000s, despite the fact that it seems like a lot of kids didn't really like it all that much.
But, it seems to have had enough fans around the world to stand the test of time.
Plus, that iconic intro will be in your head for the rest of the day.
Toopy & Binoo
Younger Canadians might remember this show very well.
Featuring the very cute Binoo and Toopy, this show is an adaptation of the French Toupie et Binou book series.
Every episode had the two main characters get into some sort of imaginative adventure. If you remember, Binoo was fully silent while Toopy was the only voice on the show.
Just wholesome vibes all around.
Yvon of the Yukon
Yvon of the Yukon had the ideal Can-Con premise.
A French explorer is frozen in ice and, hundreds of years later, is thawed out in modern times after a husky pees on him. After that? Hilarity ensues
Yvon ran from 2001 to 2004 and one of it's biggest jokes is that the main character is constantly in his underpants. And now that you think about it, that sort of stuff ages like a fine wine.