These Nostalgic Super Bowl 2022 Ads Brought Back Dr. Evil & Even Revived The Sopranos (VIDEOS)

These commercials give us so many feelings 🥲

Global Staff Writer
Verizon | YouTube, Chevrolet | YouTube, General Motors | YouTube

The 2022 Super Bowl turned into a nostalgia fest for millennials on Sunday, thanks to a bunch of commercials that revived old characters and shows from our childhood.

From a Sopranos reunion to the return of Mike Myers' Dr. Evil and Jim Carrey's Cable Guy, this year's Super Bowl ads were packed with feels for anyone who grew up in the '90s and early 2000.

In case you missed them, here are the ads that made us feel like kids again.

Mike Myers and Dr. Evil

General Motors pulled out the Austin Powers revival card, with a commercial starring the infamous Dr. Evil, his son Scott (Seth Green) and the rest of his henchmen.

The scene shows Dr. Evil arguing with Scott, Number 2 and Frau about saving the world from climate change so they can take it over.

The ad is a nod to GM's new wave of electric vehicles.

Jim Carrey's Cable Guy

Remember when you needed a cable guy to watch TV?

Jim Carrey remembers, and the actor reprised his role as The Cable Guy for a new ad about Verizon's 5G network.

The ad also features actress Geraldine Viswanathan as a Verizon customer who doesn't need the cable guy's cables anymore.

The Sopranos return

Chevrolet brought the feels this year with a Super Bowl ad that pays tribute to The Sopranos and, more specifically, the HBO show's iconic opening scene.

Tony Soprano actor James Gandolfini died a few years ago, so his on-screen daughter Meadow (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) is the one driving into New Jersey in the ad. She rolls past a few well-known spots from the show before stopping to charge her electric SUV.

The ad ends with Sigler embracing Robert Iler, the actor who played her brother Anthony Jr. in the show.

A Community reunion

Former Community stars Ken Jeong and Joel McHale reunite in Planters' latest commercial, which shows them poking fun at how easily people can be divided on the internet.

Scrubs with song

T-Mobile delivered a mini Scrubs reunion with its latest ad, which Zach Braff and Donald Faison for a songful commercial about home internet.
Neither one of them is wearing scrubs, but all we see is JD and Turk back together after all these years.
