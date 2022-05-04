NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Mike Myers Says His Kids Find Him 'Boring' & Here's What They Really Think Of 'Shrek'

Mike Myers may be a beloved Canadian actor, but it seems like his kids aren't overly impressed with him and his career!

On Monday, May 2, the comedian chatted with Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham on SiriusXM about the potential for a fourth movie in The Austin Powers franchise (which Myers neither confirmed nor denied) and he opened up about how his kids feel about him.

“I said to my daughter once — and she was four — 'I wrote a book about Canada, which I’m very, very proud about. It’s called Mike Myers Canada.'"

He then told her she needed to go to bed, and she hit him with this zinger: "You boring."

Not only does she find her dad boring, but she also had some harsh words for his book.

“And then she reached back to the bookshelf, got my book without looking, and threw it on the ground and said, ‘Your book is boring.’"

While Myers was initially inclined to have a bit of an argument with his daughter about her unfavourable opinion, he said that's just "who she is."

As for some of his most iconic roles, it turns out his little ones, who are aged 10, 8 and 6, also have some strong thoughts.

"They love Cat in the Hat," he shared. "The oldest has seen Austin Powers one. They didn’t really care for Shrek much. It's absolutely true. These are tough New Yorkers, you know.”

They seemed to take issue with suspending their disbelief when it comes to the popular animated films.

“There’s a lot of ‘That would never happen. A talking donkey would never say that.’"

Fair enough!

"They’re a tough crowd, but when they like something, they love it," Myers shared, noting that his oldest has the first Austin Powers memorized.

"And my youngest, she’s not a fan."

Maybe she'll grow into liking them!

