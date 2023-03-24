Mike Myers Was Spotted At A Toronto Raptors Game This Week & It Almost Made Up For Them Losing
The "Austin Powers" actor was also seen at a Toronto bar.
Yeah, baby, yeah! Canadian superstar Mike Myers and his son Spike caused quite the commotion after being spotted in the stands during Wednesday night's Toronto Raptors game.
The Scarborough-born actor proudly displayed a Toronto Maple Leafs' keychain to the camera after he and his son's faces appeared on the Scotiabank Arena jumbotron.
Myers also busted out a few goofy gestures, which spurned a heartwarming standing ovation from the arena's crowd.
Fans later took to social media to share their excitement at spotting the Austin Powers star.
"Shall we shag now or shag later?" joked one user.
"Just went to a raptors game… they lost but I saw Mike myers 😂" added another.
"What a legend!!" exclaimed one excited fan.
Based on the enthusiastic response from those present, it seems that Myers' cameo largely overshadowed the Raptors' 114-118 defeat to the Indiana Pacers.
This isn't the first surprise appearance in Toronto the Wayne's World actor has made recently.
Earlier this week, Myers visited The Caledonian, a Scottish pub and whisky bar on College Street near Ossington Avenue.
Staying true to his Scottish descent, Myers even talked about sausage rolls with the staff at the pub.
The bar shared its delight about the encounter on its Instagram page with the caption: "If it's not Scottish, it's crap! Great to see you at the pub, Mike Myers."
Myers has been living a relatively quiet existence lately, last starring in the Netflix comedy series The Pentaverate.
Fingers crossed, the outpour of love and support will convince him to return to the big screen.