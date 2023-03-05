Toronto Raptors Apologize After Fumbling Video For Women’s History Month (VIDEO)
"Girls run the world because..."
Toronto Raptors have released an apology after posting a controversial video celebrating Women's History Month.
The NBA team may have had their hearts in the right place, but the message delivered by Scottie Barnes, Malachi Flynn and Precious Achiuwa didn't hit the mark of inclusivity when it comes to celebrating women.
The short video showcased the Raptors sharing why they think girls run the world – as Beyonce says — and the players mostly focused on reproductive organs.
\u201cThe Toronto Raptors issue an apology for posting this video for Women History Month: \n\n\u201cOur sincerest apologies to our players, our staff and our fans -- we'll work to do better today and every day after.\u201d \n\n\u201d— NBACentral (@NBACentral) 1677800158
"They the only one that can procreate," said Flynn.
Achiuwa followed Flynn up, saying girls run the world because "they birth everybody."
Barnes ended the video by saying, "All women are great because they're all queens."
While acknowledging and celebrating that some women have the ability to procreate isn't wrong, it does exclude nonbinary and trans men who also have the ability to give birth while excluding trans women and infertile women who don't.
The Toronto Raptors deleted the video and issued a statement to the Toronto Sun, reading, "We’re an organization that prides itself on doing the right thing when it comes to inclusion and representation, and we made a mistake."
“Our sincerest apologies to our players, our staff and our fans – we’ll work to do better today and every day after.”
Some fans were quick to point out that the video was insensitive and reduced women down to their ability to procreate.
\u201c@TheNBACentral @raehanbobby Yeah, ummm women are great because they can make babies for us. Nice look\u201d— NBACentral (@NBACentral) 1677800158
"Yeah, ummm women are great because they can make babies for us. Nice look," reads a tweet.
Another person said they were "speechless" in response to the video.
\u201cIn case you were worried no sports team would completely bungle their Women\u2019s Empowerment Month goodwill this year, here\u2019s an already-deleted video from the Toronto Raptors. Speechless.\u201d— Jackson Roberts (@Jackson Roberts) 1677710158
"In case you were worried no sports team would completely bungle their Women’s Empowerment Month goodwill this year, here’s an already-deleted video from the Toronto Raptors. Speechless," reads the tweet.
On March 14, the Toronto Raptors will be hosting a Women’s Empowerment Night to celebrate and empower women in sports and everyday life.
Narcity reached out to the Toronto Raptors for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.