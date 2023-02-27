fred vanvleet

Toronto Raptors Star Fred VanVleet & Fiancé Shontai Neal Just Had Their Third Child (PHOTO)

The Raptor's family is growing!

Fred VanVleet with his children. Right: Shontai Neal.

Fred VanVleet with his children. Right: Shontai Neal.

Fred VanVleet and his fiancé Shontai Neal just welcomed their third child into the world.

The Toronto Raptors point guard posted a photo of his newborn baby to his Instagram story on February 25 with the caption, "God is great."

The sweet family photo shows VanVleet holding his newborn child, and what looks to be his two other children, Freddie Jr. and Sanaa, all cuddled up with their dad and new sibling.

Fans have begun to speculate that VanVleet may actually share a birthday with his bundle of joy since the NBA star was born on February 25, the same date he shared the sweet family pic.

"My guy had a kid on his birthday. Talk about betting on yourself," tweeted out a fan.

Other fans think VanVleet's baby may be a sign that the Raptors will make it to the conference finals considering how well he played during the 2018-2019 NBA Eastern Conference Finals when Fred Jr. was born.

"Raps on a 4 game win streak and Fred Vanvleet just had a baby. We're going to the conference finals," tweeted out a fan.

Vanvleet and Neal are high school sweethearts and even went to university together at Wichita state. The love birds got engaged in 2022 and announced the happy news in an Instagram post.

Their two kids have already taken centre stage in interviews and become fan-favourite guests, so here's hoping baby number three will make a guest appearance in a few years too!

