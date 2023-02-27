Toronto Raptors Star Fred VanVleet & Fiancé Shontai Neal Just Had Their Third Child (PHOTO)
The Raptor's family is growing!
Fred VanVleet and his fiancé Shontai Neal just welcomed their third child into the world.
The Toronto Raptors point guard posted a photo of his newborn baby to his Instagram story on February 25 with the caption, "God is great."
The sweet family photo shows VanVleet holding his newborn child, and what looks to be his two other children, Freddie Jr. and Sanaa, all cuddled up with their dad and new sibling.
\u201cDad Fred VanVleet 3.0 \ud83d\ude4c\ud83c\udffb Congrats to Fred and his family!\u201d— \ud835\udc00\ud835\udc1a\ud835\udc2b\ud835\udc28\ud835\udc27 \ud835\udc11\ud835\udc28\ud835\udc2c\ud835\udc1e (@\ud835\udc00\ud835\udc1a\ud835\udc2b\ud835\udc28\ud835\udc27 \ud835\udc11\ud835\udc28\ud835\udc2c\ud835\udc1e) 1677380777
Fans have begun to speculate that VanVleet may actually share a birthday with his bundle of joy since the NBA star was born on February 25, the same date he shared the sweet family pic.
\u201c@NBA @FredVanVleet @Raptors My guy had a kid on his birthday. Talk about bet on yourself\u201d— NBA (@NBA) 1677330035
Other fans think VanVleet's baby may be a sign that the Raptors will make it to the conference finals considering how well he played during the 2018-2019 NBA Eastern Conference Finals when Fred Jr. was born.
\u201cRaps on a 4 game win streak and Fred Vanvleet just had a baby. We're going to the conference finals.\u201d— long and variable lags (@long and variable lags) 1677435102
Vanvleet and Neal are high school sweethearts and even went to university together at Wichita state. The love birds got engaged in 2022 and announced the happy news in an Instagram post.
Their two kids have already taken centre stage in interviews and become fan-favourite guests, so here's hoping baby number three will make a guest appearance in a few years too!