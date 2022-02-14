11 Of The Best Super Bowl 2022 Commercials That Canadians May Have Missed (VIDEOS)
American ads did not run during Canadian Super Bowl broadcasts.
If you missed some of the best Super Bowl 2022 commercials on Sunday night — don't worry — we've got you covered!
Since 2019, American ads have not been permitted to run during Canadian Super Bowl broadcasts.
This rule applied for the third year in a row on Sunday, February 13, during Super Bowl LVI, when the Los Angeles Rams took on the Cincinnati Bengals.
It's a rule that divides opinion, as some football fans argue that U.S. ads are part of the Super Bowl experience. However, Bell argues that it would lose millions of dollars in revenue if it just ran American commercials.
So, like it or not, they weren't shown on Canadian TV last night, which means you may have missed some of these extravagant adverts.
From Eugene Levy racing in expensive cars and General Motors' revival of Dr. Evil, to Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd's natural-AF bromance, here's a peak at just some of the highlights.
Nissan
If you love star-studded commercials, this one's for you!
Schitt's Creek icons Eugene Levy and Catherina O'Hara teamed up with Brie Larson, Danai Gurira and Dave Bautista in this action-packed ad for the 2023 Nissan Z and the all-electric 2023 Nissan Ariya.
The 60-second clip, titled Thrill Driver, is Levy's first Super Bowl ad and it comes a year after his son's M&M's commercial during Super Bowl 2021.
Hellmann’s
In this just-under-one-minute slot, Jerod Mayo and Pete Davidson teamed up to tackle food waste and encourage people to buy … well .. Hellmann's Mayo.
Even Davidson's mom makes an appearance!
BIC Lighters
This duo just keep on delivering for BIC and this 30-second ad was no different.
The unlikely combination of Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart prove that the BIC EZ Reach Lighter is good for all sorts, including "candles, grills and so much more!"
Lay's
We can't get enough of the Canadian-American bromance between Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd.
This minute-long spot showed the duo reminiscing on some "golden memories" that involve their favourite Lay's potato chips and it's just as hilarious as you'd expect.
General Motors
General Motors also wanted to share a slice of the nostalgia pie this Super Bowl weekend and their commercial brought back villains from the Austin Powers movie franchise to do it.
This 90-second spot stars another Canadian superstar — Mike Myers — who reclaims his role as Dr. Evil.
His sidekicks Rob Lowe, Seth Green and Mindy Sterling also make an appearance in this clip for the company's new electric vehicles.
Verizon
Canadian icon Jim Carey reprised his role as The Cable Guy for a Verizon commercial and it was everything you'd expect and so much more.
The oddball cable installer Chip Douglas made a comeback in the one-minute ad to promote Verizon's 5G network and although Carey hasn't played the role in over 25 years, it's impressive how he slips right back into it.
Chevrolet
Yep, another mini-reboot! This 60-second ad from Chevrolet is titled New Generation and it aired during the first quarter of the game with no previews or teasers beforehand.
It's an updated version of the intro sequence to The Sopranos and even features the same shots and theme turn of the original.
The clip is advertising the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV, but it's easy to get distracted by the nostalgia instead.
Google took a 60-second spot during the third quarter of the game to talk about how traditional cameras have often failed Black people and people of colour.
It goes on to advertise the new Google Pixel 6, which has Real Tone to better capture different skin tones.
In the background, you'll hear Lizzo's new song, "If you love me."
Amazon
If you've ever wondered if your Amazon Alexa device is listening to you all the time or even reading your mind, this one's for you.
This one-minute slot stars real-life couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jos as they navigate their super smart Amazon device, while also encouraging you to buy one.
PepsiCo
A classic Super Bowl commercial that hits all the right spots for fans of the game.
NFL legends, a genuinely affordable product on offer, Super Bowl references and relatable jokes. You love to see it.
Uber Eats
Although it had some mixed reactions, this 30-second Uber Eats slot definitely got people talking on Sunday evening.
Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Coolidge and Trevor Noah were called in to try out the company's latest product offerings, which it described as “don’t-eats."
It's a little ridiculous, but it's kinda funny and definitely memorable.
Consider yourselves all caught up, Canada!