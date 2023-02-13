11 Of The Best Super Bowl 2023 Commercials That Canadians May Have Missed (VIDEOS)
American ads do not run during Canadian Super Bowl broadcasts.
If you missed out on the best Super Bowl ads of 2023 because you were watching from Canada, we've got you covered!
Unfortunately for viewers in Canada, American ads have not been permitted to run during Canadian Super Bowl broadcasts since 2019.
It's a rule that divides opinion, as some football fans argue that the American commercials are part of the Super Bowl experience. However, Bell says it would lose millions of dollars in revenue if it only ran U.S. ads.
This means Canucks often miss out on some of the most iconic moments of the sporting event.
The unpopular rule applied for the fourth year in a row on Sunday, February 12 during Super Bowl LVII, when the Kansas City Chiefs came back from behind to seal a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
So, while you might have seen Rihanna announce her second pregnancy during the halftime show, here's a look at the biggest and best Super Bowl commercials that you may have missed if you watched from Canada.
Crown Royal
Whether you've spotted this one already or not, it's likely to quickly become a favorite among Canadians.
In this minute-long commercial entitled "Thank You Canada," Foo Fighters rockstar Dave Grohl takes a moment to thank the Great White North for its contributions to the world.
Among the innovations that get a shout out are batteries, ironing boards, paint rollers, poutine, Hawaiian pizza and even whoopee cushions.
Canada even gets the credit for inventing American football!
If you're wondering why Canada is at the forefront of this multi-million dollar American ad, it's because Crown Royal is actually a Canadian company.
It's always nice to give back, eh?
Dunkin' Donuts
This Dunkin' Donuts ad features IRL husband-and-wife duo Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.
In the 30-second commercial, Affleck is working in the drive-thru and serving apparently-unsuspecting customers.
Eventually, Lopez pulls up and asks her husband, "Is this what you do when you say you're going to work all day?"
He tells the rest of the employees that he's "gotta go," but not before picking his wife up a glazed donut, naturally.
Pepsi Co.
On Sunday night, Pepsi aired two different commercials, separately featuring Ben Stiller and Steve Martin.
Entitled "Great Acting or Great Taste," the ads are designed to get sports fans thinking about whether Pepsi's new zero sugar option is really good – or not.
In this ad, Stiller shifts through multiple movie scenes as different characters and we even get to see him back as Zoolander. Iconic!
Bud Light
Talk about a family affair! This one from Bud Light features Top Gun: Maverick's Miles Teller, alongside his IRL wife Keleigh and their dog, Bugsy.
The trio dance around together while waiting on hold and it makes for a pretty wholesome one-minute commercial.
"Take it from Miles Teller: even when you’re on hold, enjoyment is only a sip away," is the tagline Bud Light shared to go with the ad.
Rakuten
As if! In this 30-second Super Bowl ad from Rakuten, Alicia Silverstone is back as Cher Horowitz from 1995's Clueless (yep, that long ago).
Back on-screen with Silverstone are the famous fashion choices and the iconic quotes – all that's missing is the feather boa.
Samuel Adams
Your cousin from Boston is back this year and this time he looks a whole lot like former Celtics star Kevin Garnett.
To advertise Samuel Adams' "new and brighter" Boston Lager, your cousin begins to imagine what a new and brighter Boston might look like.
From drivers sharing parking spots and friendly interactions at the bar, to people saying "morning neighbour" on the street and prioritizing recycling, the new Boston seems pretty nice.
Your cousin Garnett comes back down to Earth with a bump though, when his card is declined. You've gotta love the fantasy, though!
Busch Beer
Already a 2023 favourite, this Busch Light ad features singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan making fun of herself (again).
Parodying her own ASPCA commercials for the second time, McLachlan finds herself out in the wilderness in a tent with… a wolf.
It's pretty funny, and the company even reportedly donated US $25,000 to One Tree Planted in recognition of McLachlan being such a good sport.
T-Mobile
This one-minute long commercial from T-Mobile features Hollywood superstar Bradley Cooper and his mom, Gloria.
Poor Bradley is totally roasted on several occasions by his mom, as they attempt to get across the brand's message about affordable 5G.
From saying, "I don't like the way you look," to calling him a "flamingo" and dragging him for never winning any acting awards, it's classic mom behaviour – but in the best way.
Workday
Stop calling your co-workers "rock stars." That's the message from Workday's Super Bowl ad.
The minute-long commercial features a whole host of real-life rock stars – including legends like Paul Stanley, Joan Jett, Billy Idol, Ozzy Osbourne and Gary Clark Jr. – who are pushing back at the apparent misuse of the word.
It's pretty funny – and might just make you think twice about using the term at work.
Uber Eats
This Super Bowl commercial from Uber is brimming with famous faces, with Diddy at the forefront.
In the ad, the ride-hailing company is trying to convince Diddy to create a hit song for Uber, but he's reluctant to write a "jingle."
With performances from Montell Jordan, Donna Lewis, Kelis, and Ylvis, who perform Uber-inspired renditions of their own hits, this ad is destined to get at least a smirk out of everyone.
Heineken
It wouldn't be a full list of Super Bowl commercials if there wasn't at least one reprise of a Hollywood blockbuster.
In Heineken's minute-long ad for its non-alcoholic beer, Paul Rudd is back as Ant Man and is warned not to drink beer when ant-sized, and not to share his drinks with the ants.
He then gestures to a Heineken 0.0 bottle. "Alcohol free," he says, before realizing his ant friends are hurrying off with his last drink. Oops.
There were a few notable exceptions to the overall ad rule this year, as a number of American companies specifically purchased commercial time here in Canada.
This includes the Dorito's ad featuring Jack Harlow, Missy Elliott and Elton John, and the viral Breaking Bad-inspired commercial from Canadian company PopCorner.
And, if you missed any of the best 2022 Super Bowl ads, you can find a full rundown right here.