The ROM’s ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Exhibit Is Filled With Magical Creatures & Here’s A First Look
Visit a Niffler burrow and see real props from the films. 🧳🦄
If you've ever dreamed of stepping inside Newt Scamander's magical suitcase, then here's your chance. Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature exhibit has arrived at the Royal Ontario Museum, and it's filled with all the wondrous creatures from the films.
Running from June 11, 2022 to January 2, 2023, the enchanting attraction explores the connections between real-world animals and mythical beings.
Newt Scamander costume at the exhibit.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Created by Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and the Natural History Museum in London, the exhibit will charm animals lovers and Harry Potter fans alike with its interactive displays and film props.
"We love that Fantastic Beasts has been interpreted in so many different ways, from the written page to the big screen, and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to find new ways to bring them into this exhibition," says Lorraine Cornish, Head of Conservation at the Natural History Museum and the Science Lead for the exhibition.
Mooncalves at the exhibit.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
"From building a Niffler borrow glowing with shiny objects to finding ways of making the Demiguise disappear, this exhibition has presented us with such exciting and creative challenges."
As soon as you step inside the exhibit, you'll be greeted by scenes and creatures from the beloved Fantastic Beasts films. The space boasts actual props from the movies, from Newt Scamander's shabby blue coat to his passport and suitcase.
Props from 'Fantastic Beasts'.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Potterheads will also notice some props from the Harry Potter films, such as the stained-glass mermaid window and golden egg from the Triwizard Tournament.
One of the most exciting aspects of the attraction is how immersive it is. You'll actually be able to interact with some of the magical creatures, just like you would in the wizarding world.
Stained glass window featuring a mermaid.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
You might recall the scene from the films where Newt and Jacob are escaping an Erumpent (giant rhino-like creature). At the exhibit, you can actually "spray" some musk that will attract a virtual Erumpent and cause it to light up and roll around. Don't worry, you won't have to climb a tree to get away from it.
An Erumpent. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Other highlights include Bowtruckles that follow you around to guard their tree home and a glittering Niffler burrow filled with treasures that you can experience. But you'll have to take a trip to the exhibit yourself to uncover all the magical secrets.
Niffler burrow.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature isn't just about the wizarding world. It also explores ties between certain magical creatures and animals that we see around us today, such as the narwhal and the unicorn.
"The power of the show is that as visitors explore and learn more about the magical beasts, they discover the links to our planet's biodiversity, and realize that there are some pretty fantastic beasts out there in this world with us," says Kevin Seymour, vertebrate palaeontologist and curator for the ROM's exhibit.
Unicorn horns and wands. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
"At the heart of this exhibition and these stories is the determination of magizoologist Newt Scamander to better understand and protect these magical creatures, and his efforts echo those of scientists around the world, including our museum," says Cornish.
From unicorn horns to magic wands, this exhibit is bursting with magic, and whether you're a witch, wizard or Muggle, you'll want to hop on a broomstick and see it for yourself. Before you leave, you can check out the gift shop for all sorts of magical memorabilia.
Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature Exhibit
Book featuring a Bowtruckle.
Price: $35 per adult
When: June 11, 2022 to January 2, 2023
Address: 100 Queens Park, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take a trip to the wizarding world at this fantastical new exhibit.
