The ROM Is Bringing Back Its Boozy Night Parties With Korean Tea Tastings & Spooky Events
Spend a night at the museum!
You don't have to be Ben Stiller in order to spend a night at the museum. The Royal Ontario Museum is bringing back its evening parties, and you can sip boozy drinks and enjoy themed food.
ROM After Dark is a monthly, adults-only event that celebrates different cultures and holidays. The social is re-launching on September 16 with a K-pop themed evening.
RAD: K-Culture will feature the band P1Harmony as well as Korean arts such as calligraphy, music, fashion, and dance. You can get groovy with Toronto’s RPM Dance Crew, sing your heart at out Korean Karaoke, and enjoy animation shorts. Other activities include Korean tea tasting and photo ops at the Hanbok selfie station.
In October, you can enjoy a "Halloween spooktacular" at the RAD: Fantastic Beasts event, which includes admission to the enchanting wizarding exhibit. There will also be a New Year's Eve bash in December and a romantic evening in February.
Each event offers bar drinks and food from themed pop-ups, so you'll want to bring your appetite. You'll also have access to some galleries, so you can explore the museum after dark.
The events are for ages 19 and older, and tickets for the first social are already available online for $30 per person.
If you're looking for more fun things to check out at the ROM, you can take a trip to the wizarding world by visiting the Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature exhibit, which features real props from the films.
ROM After Dark
Price: $30 per person
When: Monthly starting September 16, 2022
Address: 100 Queen’s Park, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Experience the museum at night with the return of these boozy events.
