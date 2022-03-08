A 'Fantastic Beasts' Exhibit Is Coming To Toronto & You Can Be Newt Scamander For A Day
It's like stepping inside Newt's suitcase.
Get your wands ready, because an enchanting exhibit is coming to Toronto, and it will whisk you away to the wizarding world. The Royal Ontario Museum is getting a little more magical with the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature exhibit.
Opening June 11, the exhibition will welcome Muggles and wizards alike into the spellbinding realm of nature and imagination. According to the event description, you'll be able to explore the "links between the magical creatures of the wizarding world and the remarkable animals in our natural world."
The exhibit originally opened at Natural History Museum in England in December 2020. While complete details on the Toronto attraction have yet to be released, you can expect to experience the wonders of J. K. Rowling's fantasy world in a unique way.
Inspired by the Fantastic Beasts film series, the exhibition lets you spend the day like Magizoologist and author Newt Scamander. You'll gain an understanding of how real animals inspired the mythical creatures seen in the Wizarding World and beyond. Ever wonder where stories of unicorns, mermaids, and more originated from? The exhibit will reveal the real-world ties behind these magical beings.
Tickets are going on sale in May, and more details will be released within the coming weeks. Get ready to take a trip through Newt's suitcase and discover all kinds of magic.
Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature
Price: To be announced
When: Opening June 11, 2022
Address: 100 Queens Park, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step into a world of magic at the upcoming Fantastic Beasts exhibit.