An Enchanted Wizard's Bar Is Popping Up In Toronto & You Can Brew Boozy Potions

If you're up to date with the city's music scene, then you probably already know about the upcoming candlelit Taylor Swift tribute concert performed by a live string quartet. You can still get $30 tickets to that show, but did you know you can also get tickets to even more candlelight concerts?
A handful of talented solo pianists, string quartets and vocalists will be in Toronto for a variety of dreamy candlelight concerts, including a tribute to ABBA, Chopin's best works and your favourite film scores.
Here are 13 candlelight concerts shows taking place in the coming months at Toronto's Metropolitan Community Church in the city's east end or Longboat Hall in the west. Tickets range from $30 to $60, depending on the seats you choose.
You can enjoy the dreamy string-quartet renditions of your favourite Taylor Swift songs by candlelight. This 60-minute concert will consist of hits like "You Belong With Me", "All Too Well", "Cardigan" and "Wildest Dream".
Shows will take place on April 16 and April 29 at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. EST at the Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto.
This April, you can enjoy the thrilling string-quartet renditions of haunting musical themes by candlelight. This 60-minute concert will consist of music from the macabre side of western culture, including pieces from Beetlejuice, The Nightmare Before Christmas and Psycho.
Shows will take place on April 1 at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. EST at the Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto.
A talented solo pianist will be playing renditions of popular Coldplay songs by candlelight this early spring. This 60-minute concert will feature 13 songs, including "Trouble", "Fix You" and "Paradise".
Shows will take place on March 18, April 13 and April 23 at 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. EST at the Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto.
This April, you can enjoy impressive string-quartet renditions of film scores and Hollywood epics by candlelight. This 60-minute show will consist of music from popular films like Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings and The Godfather.
Shows will take place on April 6 at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. EST at Longboat Hall.
A string quartet will be playing renditions of popular classic rock songs by candlelight this March. This 60-minute concert will feature 13 songs, including "Paint it Black" by The Rolling Stones, "Call Me" by Blondie and "Carry On Wayward Son" by Kansas.
Shows will take place on March 2 at 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. EST at the Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto.
A talented string quartet will be playing renditions of popular ABBA songs by candlelight in early spring. This 60-minute show will feature 13 hit songs including "Dancing Queen", "SOS" and "Money, Money, Money".
Shows will take place on March 1, April 20 and April 23 at 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. EST at the Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto.
You can enjoy a romantic classical experience this spring as a string quartet performs classical pieces by famous Italian violinist Vivaldi.
Shows will take place on March 25 and April 8 at 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. EST at the Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto.
A talented string quartet will play renditions of popular Queen songs by candlelight this April. You can expect a few songs by other artists, too, including Mozart. This 60-minute concert will feature 14 songs, including "Bohemian Rhapsody", "Don't Stop Me Now" and "Somebody To Love".
Shows will take place on April 22 at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. EST at the Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto.
In April, you can listen to the delightful string-quartet renditions of music from lighthearted and magical movies by candlelight. This 60-minute show will consist of 13 songs, including "When You Wish Upon A Star" from Pinocchio, "Let It Go" from Frozen and "I'll Make A Man Out Of You" from Mulan.
Shows will take place on April 15 at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. EST at the Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto.
Sit back and enjoy Chopin's best works played by a solo pianist. The 60-minute concert will give you a taste of Chopin's most famous etudes, nocturnes and waltzes.
Shows will take place on March 8 and April 19 at 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. EST at the Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto.
You can enjoy a talented jazz band playing smooth renditions of pop hits by candlelight. Aside from music by Beyoncé and Lady Gaga, the 60-minute show will consist of popular songs by Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo and Amy Winehouse.
Shows will take place on March 22 and March 23 at 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. EST at Longboat Hall.
In March, you can enjoy a string quartet perform renditions of music by Bach and The Beatles. The 60-minute concert will consist of songs like "Yesterday" and "Blackbird" by The Beatles and pieces like "Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 In G Major" by Bach.
Shows will take place on March 25 at 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. EST at Longboat Hall.
This April, you can experience a solo pianist performing Elton John covers. The concert will consist of songs like "Benny And The Jets", "Yesterday" and "Tiny Dancer".
Shows will take place on April 12 at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. EST at the Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto.
