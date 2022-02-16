Sections

An Enchanted Wizard's Bar Is Popping Up In Toronto & You Can Brew Boozy Potions

Tickets are already on sale! 🧙

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Courtesy of Hidden Media Network

Something magical is brewing in Toronto, and you don't need a Hogwarts acceptance letter in order to go.

The Wizard's Den, an immersive pop-up bar by Hidden is coming to a top-secret location in Toronto this spring. Running from May 4 to 29, the experience will whisk you into a world of enchantment where you can live out your witchiest dreams.

The event has already sold out in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Auckland, Denver, Los Angeles and Vancouver, and now Toronto can get in on the magic.

Courtesy of Hidden Media Network

Guests can put on their finest robes and concoct boozy brews as they sip mead and cast spells, so it's basically like spending a day at Hogwarts.

You'll need to complete some mystical challenges in order to obtain all your ingredients, and the potions master will be onsite to help you with your creation. Hopefully this potions master will be kinder than Professor Snape!

Say the magic chant as you stir your boiling cauldron, and don't forget to add a little bit of unicorn dust. The 90-minute experience includes a wand (to be returned at the end), an IPA or mulled wine, and two boozy potions.

All wizards and witches must be 19 years of age or older, however, there will be some family-friendly events offered. Tickets are already available online, and judging by events in other cities, the experience will likely sell out fast.

You can let your inner wizard shine at this fantastical bar, so start practicing your spells and dreaming up some boozy creations.

The Wizard's Den

Courtesy of Hidden Media Network

Price: $45 per person

When: May 4 to 29, 2022

Address: To be announced

Why You Need To Go: Even Muggles can get in on the magic at this pop-up experience coming to the city.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.







