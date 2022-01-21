Trending Tags

winter in toronto

9 Magical Snowy Trails Near Toronto That Will Sweep You Away To Winterfell

Without the White Walkers, of course.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
@notthatboringaccountant | Instagram, @madeline.forsyth | Instagram

Your snowy strolls will be even more magical at these trails near Toronto, which are like a magical trip to Winterfell.

Boasting frosty views, old ruins, and snow-covered forests, these spots are straight out of a fantasy, and thankfully, no sword fighting is involved.

Tiffany Falls

Price: $11 parking

Address: 900 Wilson St. E., Ancaster, ON

Why You Need To Go: This towering, frozen waterfall will give you all those Game of Thrones vibes, and it's only a short walk away from the parking lot. You can continue your adventure through the area to Washboard Falls as well.

Website

Rockwood Conservation Area

Price: $6.64 per adult

Address: 161 Fall St., Rockwood, ON

Why You Need To Go: Limestone cliffs, frosty forests, and glacial potholes make this area magical enough to be in a fantasy show, and you can even discover castle-esque ruins of an old mill.

Website

Waterloo Pioneers Memorial Tower

Price: Free

Address: 300 Lookout Ln., Kitchener ON

Why You Need To Go: Castles are hard to come by in Ontario, but this whimsical tower looks like it could belong to the Starks. The historic tower is surrounded by peaceful trails for you to explore.

Website

Hilton Falls

Price: $9.50 per adult

Address: 4985 Campbellville Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: The glistening icicles at this waterfall are nothing short of enchanting, and the nearby mill ruins add an extra touch of fantasy to this spot. Don't forget to make a reservation in advance!

Website

Health Valley Trail

Price: Free

Address: 35 Albert St. E., St. Jacobs, ON

Why You Need To Go: This 5-kilometre trail boasts tons of peaceful winter scenery. Along the way, you'll find the Wise Old Oak, which looks just like the Weirwood trees in Game of Thrones.

Website

Hermitage Ruins

Price: $11 per vehicle

Address: 621 Sulphur Springs Rd., Dundas, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located off the Main Loop Trail in Dundas Valley Conservation Area, these stone remains will sweep you away to another time and place.

Website

Battlefield House National Park

Price: Free

Address: 77 King St. W., Stoney Creek, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like a Stark as you wander around this gorgeous park, which was once was the scene of an actual battle during the war of 1812. The towering monument is a tribute to the soldiers who fought.

Website

Boyne Valley Provincial Park

Price: Prices vary

Address: Shelburne, ON

Why You Need To Go: Filled with rolling hills, rivers, and woodlands, this stunning park is the perfect setting for a story, and you can almost imagine Winterfell nestled amongst the snowy slopes.

Website

Guild Park

Price: Free

Address: 201 Guildwood Pkwy., Scarborough, ON

Why You Need To Go: Boasting majestic sculptures and impressive architecture, this park is fit for royalty. You can gaze out of the frozen lake and enjoy the serene winter wonderland.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

