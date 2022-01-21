9 Magical Snowy Trails Near Toronto That Will Sweep You Away To Winterfell
Without the White Walkers, of course.
Your snowy strolls will be even more magical at these trails near Toronto, which are like a magical trip to Winterfell.
Boasting frosty views, old ruins, and snow-covered forests, these spots are straight out of a fantasy, and thankfully, no sword fighting is involved.
Tiffany Falls
Price: $11 parking
Address: 900 Wilson St. E., Ancaster, ON
Why You Need To Go: This towering, frozen waterfall will give you all those Game of Thrones vibes, and it's only a short walk away from the parking lot. You can continue your adventure through the area to Washboard Falls as well.
Rockwood Conservation Area
Price: $6.64 per adult
Address: 161 Fall St., Rockwood, ON
Why You Need To Go: Limestone cliffs, frosty forests, and glacial potholes make this area magical enough to be in a fantasy show, and you can even discover castle-esque ruins of an old mill.
Waterloo Pioneers Memorial Tower
Price: Free
Address: 300 Lookout Ln., Kitchener ON
Why You Need To Go: Castles are hard to come by in Ontario, but this whimsical tower looks like it could belong to the Starks. The historic tower is surrounded by peaceful trails for you to explore.
Hilton Falls
Price: $9.50 per adult
Address: 4985 Campbellville Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: The glistening icicles at this waterfall are nothing short of enchanting, and the nearby mill ruins add an extra touch of fantasy to this spot. Don't forget to make a reservation in advance!
Health Valley Trail
Price: Free
Address: 35 Albert St. E., St. Jacobs, ON
Why You Need To Go: This 5-kilometre trail boasts tons of peaceful winter scenery. Along the way, you'll find the Wise Old Oak, which looks just like the Weirwood trees in Game of Thrones.
Hermitage Ruins
Price: $11 per vehicle
Address: 621 Sulphur Springs Rd., Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located off the Main Loop Trail in Dundas Valley Conservation Area, these stone remains will sweep you away to another time and place.
Battlefield House National Park
Price: Free
Address: 77 King St. W., Stoney Creek, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like a Stark as you wander around this gorgeous park, which was once was the scene of an actual battle during the war of 1812. The towering monument is a tribute to the soldiers who fought.
Boyne Valley Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: Shelburne, ON
Why You Need To Go: Filled with rolling hills, rivers, and woodlands, this stunning park is the perfect setting for a story, and you can almost imagine Winterfell nestled amongst the snowy slopes.
Guild Park
Price: Free
Address: 201 Guildwood Pkwy., Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: Boasting majestic sculptures and impressive architecture, this park is fit for royalty. You can gaze out of the frozen lake and enjoy the serene winter wonderland.
