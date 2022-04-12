Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

A Toronto Café Has Transformed Into The Bakery From 'Fantastic Beasts' & It's Pure Magic

It's here for two days only!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Kowalski Quality Baked Goods Pop-Up in Toronto, Ontario.

Kowalski Quality Baked Goods Pop-Up in Toronto, Ontario.

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures Canada

Calling all Potterheads! You can take a trip tp the wizarding world, and you don't even need to board the Hogwarts Express to get there.

Wartner Bros. Pictures Canada has transformed a Toronto shop into the bakery from Fantastic Beasts in celebration of the upcoming film, The Secrets of Dumbledore, which is being released in Canada on April 15.

Exterior of Kowalski Quality Baked Goods Pop-Up in Toronto, Ontario. Exterior of Kowalski Quality Baked Goods Pop-Up in Toronto, Ontario. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures Canada

The Grand Order of Divine Sweets has been given a magical makeover and now looks like Kowalski Quality Baked Goods, the iconic New York bakery owned by Muggle Jacob Kowalski in the films.

Interior of Kowalski Quality Baked Goods Pop-Up in Toronto, Ontario. Interior of Kowalski Quality Baked Goods Pop-Up in Toronto, Ontario. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures Canada

From April 12 to 13, you can stop by the pop-up to experience the charm of the 1920s with an added hint of magic. The shop has already gained popularity, as fans waited in line for three hours this morning so that they could be first through the door.

Wizard-themed treats. Wizard-themed treats. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures Canada

Inside, you'll find whimsical decor like the Kowalski Bakery bread cart, as well as enchanting treats like Hogwarts invitation cookies and Sorting Hat cupcakes. Visitors will receive a complimentary Chocolate Frog while supplies last.

Wizard-themed treats.Wizard-themed treats. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures Canada

There's also an opportunity to win Fantastic Beasts giveaways by sharing your photos of the pop-up on social media. Costumes are encouraged, so it's time to let your inner Wizard or Witch shine!

1920s bread cart. 1920s bread cart. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures Canada

If you're looking for more magic, then you'll want to plan a trip to the Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature exhibit opening at the ROM this June. The exhibition will whisk you away to the wizarding world, and it's like stepping into Newt's suitcase.

This enchanting pop-up bakery is only here for a limited time, so put on your finest wizard attire and enjoy some sweet treats.

Kowalski Quality Baked Goods Pop-Up

Line to enter the pop-up.

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures Canada

Price: Prices vary

When: April 12 to 13, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Address: 1162 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Take a trip to Jacob Kowalski's whimsical bakery at this Fantastic Beasts pop-up.

Website

