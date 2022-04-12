A Toronto Café Has Transformed Into The Bakery From 'Fantastic Beasts' & It's Pure Magic
It's here for two days only!
Calling all Potterheads! You can take a trip tp the wizarding world, and you don't even need to board the Hogwarts Express to get there.
Wartner Bros. Pictures Canada has transformed a Toronto shop into the bakery from Fantastic Beasts in celebration of the upcoming film, The Secrets of Dumbledore, which is being released in Canada on April 15.
Exterior of Kowalski Quality Baked Goods Pop-Up in Toronto, Ontario. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures Canada
The Grand Order of Divine Sweets has been given a magical makeover and now looks like Kowalski Quality Baked Goods, the iconic New York bakery owned by Muggle Jacob Kowalski in the films.
Interior of Kowalski Quality Baked Goods Pop-Up in Toronto, Ontario. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures Canada
From April 12 to 13, you can stop by the pop-up to experience the charm of the 1920s with an added hint of magic. The shop has already gained popularity, as fans waited in line for three hours this morning so that they could be first through the door.
Wizard-themed treats. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures Canada
Inside, you'll find whimsical decor like the Kowalski Bakery bread cart, as well as enchanting treats like Hogwarts invitation cookies and Sorting Hat cupcakes. Visitors will receive a complimentary Chocolate Frog while supplies last.
Wizard-themed treats. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures Canada
There's also an opportunity to win Fantastic Beasts giveaways by sharing your photos of the pop-up on social media. Costumes are encouraged, so it's time to let your inner Wizard or Witch shine!
1920s bread cart. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures Canada
If you're looking for more magic, then you'll want to plan a trip to the Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature exhibit opening at the ROM this June. The exhibition will whisk you away to the wizarding world, and it's like stepping into Newt's suitcase.
This enchanting pop-up bakery is only here for a limited time, so put on your finest wizard attire and enjoy some sweet treats.
Kowalski Quality Baked Goods Pop-Up
Line to enter the pop-up.
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures Canada
Price: Prices vary
When: April 12 to 13, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Address: 1162 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take a trip to Jacob Kowalski's whimsical bakery at this Fantastic Beasts pop-up.