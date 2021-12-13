Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News
harry potter

A Copy Of 'Harry Potter' Just Sold For $471K & That's A New Record For A Not-So-Old Book

You're a collector's item, Harry 🧙📕

A Copy Of 'Harry Potter' Just Sold For $471K & That's A New Record For A Not-So-Old Book
Heritage Auctions, @harrypotterfilm | Instagram

Is there a dog-eared copy of Harry Potter & The Philosopher's Stone collecting dust under your bed?

If so, it might be worth more than just its sentimental value.

An early copy of the J.K. Rowling classic just sold for US$471,000 at auction, in what was reportedly a world record-setting sale.

"Not only is it the most expensive Harry Potter book ever sold, it's the most expensive commercially published 20th-century work of fiction ever sold, " Joe Maddalena, executive vice president of Heritage Auctions, said in a statement on Thursday.

In other words, it's the most valuable book that you might've actually been able to buy when it first came out.

The book was a first-edition hardcover copy of Potter and one of only 500 in the world, the auction house said. Other copies from the same run have also sold for six figures, with two copies recently fetching more than $138,000.

Video shared by the auction house shows the bidding in progress. It also shows details about how they know the book is authentic.

"First edition hardcover, with '1 wand' listed twice on page 53 and without a space between 'Taylor' and '1997' on the seventh line," the awfully specific listing says.

They didn't say who bought the book for $471K other than to describe the person as an "American collector."

We're pretty sure the ending is the same when you buy the $15 version of the book, but to each their own, right?

Maddalena suggested that the sale might have something to do with the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film. That anniversary passed in November and HBO Max is preparing to release a big reunion special to mark the occasion on New Year's Day.

"This result shows the power of that combination of literature and cinema," Maddalena said. "These books are being rewarded for the results of their films."

Harry Potter ended up being the crown jewel of a major Heritage Auctions book sale earlier this month, although it wasn't the only one to go for big money. J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings trilogy fetched $103,125 in the same auction, while a full collection of C.S. Lewis' The Chronicles of Narnia sold for an even $100,000.

Both sets of books were first editions in pristine condition, the auction house says.

So — check your bookshelves!

From Your Site Articles

Here's How To Watch The 'Harry Potter' Reunion Special In Canada

It drops on New Year's Day! ✨

@harrypotterfilm | Instagram, @hbomax | Instagram

It's almost time to travel to Hogwarts once again and so here's how to stream the Harry Potter reunion special in Canada if you want to get back to the magic of the series.

The HBO Max special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts, is going to be available for streaming in Canada on Crave.

Keep Reading Show less

Peloton Didn't Expect That Big 'And Just Like That' Shocker In The 'Sex & The City' Reboot

SPOILER ALERT: There is a Peloton-related fatality.

@hbomax | Instagram

If you have yet to watch HBO Max's long-awaited Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, then you may want to exit out now because a big spoiler is headed your way.

After the reboot series premiered on Thursday, fans were hit with the shock of a lifetime when Peloton played a key role in the untimely death of a major character.

Keep Reading Show less

The First Photo From The 'Harry Potter' Reunion Shows Harry, Ron & Hermione 20 Years Later

We have so many feelings 😭😭😭

@harrypotterfilm | Instagram

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have grown up a lot since the first Harry Potter movie but put them in a room together and all we see is Harry, Hermione and Ron reunited.

HBO Max has released a first look at its upcoming Return to Hogwarts special, and it includes a magical photo of the main trio back together again.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Get Paid To Watch Your Nostalgic Childhood Movies & Tell This US Company About It

Which five movies would be on your list?

@harrypotterfilm | Instagram, @disneyplus | Instagram

If you’ve been feeling a little nostalgic and need an excuse to binge-watch a bunch of your most beloved childhood movies, then this is it.

USDish wants to give U.S. movie lovers a chance to score $1,234 for rewatching any five movies from their childhood.

Keep Reading Show less