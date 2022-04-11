You Can Watch The First 'Harry Potter' Movie For Just $2.99 This Month At Cineplex
How magical! ⚡
Calling all of those who are still waiting for their owl! Cineplex has just announced that the first Harry Potter movie will be returning to theatres this month, so get ready to relive the magic.
On April 23, 2022, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone will be playing at certain theatres as part of the retailer's Family Favourites programming where tickets only cost $2.99 on Saturday mornings.
With tickets that cheap, it's a great time to introduce your little ones to the wonders of the wizarding world, Hogwarts, and the hijinks that Harry, Ron and Hermione get up to — or just to re-experience the film for yourself!
Cineplex hasn't announced if they'll be screening the other seven movies in the mega-franchise, but given that the later films get a little spooky, they might not be so family-friendly.
If you can't make it out to the theatre, all eight of the movies are available on Crave Canada. The streaming platform made the move last year to mark the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter movie being released in theatres.
So accio the popcorn, get cozy with some butterbeer, grab some snacks (not one of Hagrid's biscuits, though!) and take a stroll back in time to watch Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson make their debut in the magical world.
And if you want to catch more family-friendly movies for cheap at Cineplex, you can watch Hop on April 16, Trolls World Tour on April 30 and Paw Patrol: The Movie on May 7. Exciting stuff here, people!
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone at Cineplex
Cost: $2.99
When: April 23, 2022 at 11 a.m.
Address: At participating Cineplex theatres
