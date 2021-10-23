Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Travel
fall activities in ontario

11 Fall Places In Ontario That Are Like Spending A Magical Autumn Day At Hogwarts

These spots have some "Sirius" wizard vibes.

11 Fall Places In Ontario That Are Like Spending A Magical Autumn Day At Hogwarts
@irisy_8 | Instagram, @chanadebra | Instagram

Just because you didn't get your Hogwarts letter (it definitely got lost in the mail), it doesn't mean that you can't enjoy some truly magical places.

These fall spots around Ontario have major Harry Potter vibes, and you'll feel like you're studying at the castle as you explore historic buildings and enchanting landscapes.

Knox College

Price: Free

Address: 59 St George St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can find a little piece of Hogwarts in the heart of Toronto with a trip to Knox College. The gothic-style hallways are straight out of the Wizarding World.

Website

Waterloo Central Railway

Price: $24.99+ per adult

Address: Multiple stations

Why You Need To Go: Grab your trolley and hop aboard this historic train with major Hogwarts Express vibes. The rolling countryside and towering bridges will make you feel like you're on your way to the castle.

Website

Guelph Covered Bridge

Price: Free

Address: The Covered Bridge, Guelph, ON

Why You Need To Go: Gaze over the water and surrounding autumn landscape from this charming covered bridge, which is straight off the set of a Harry Potter film.

Website

Sleeping Giant Provincial Park

Price: Prices vary

Address: Pass Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: One of the most spectacular things about Hogwarts is its rustic landscape. Sleeping Giant boasts towering cliffs that look over an icy lake, and you can easily imagine the castle perched amidst the trees.

Website

Pumpkinferno

Price: $20 per person

When: Until October 31, 2021

Address: 13740 County Rd. 2, Morrisburg, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll be whisked away to the Great Hall at Halloween when visiting this pumpkin-filled attraction.

Website

Templin Gardens

Price: Free

Address: Fergus, ON

Why You Need To Go: This secret stairway is carved into the limestone along a gorge, and you can climb your way down to the rushing water for a truly enchanting experience.

Website

AGORA: Path Of Light

Price: $29+ per adult

When: Until October 31, 2021

Address: 150 Jozo Weider Blvd., Unit AS8, The Blue Mountains, ON

Why You Need To Go: This twinkling night walk will take you through a forest full of light. You'll pass wolves, toadstools, and glowing installations that will make you believe in magic.

Website

Waterloo Pioneer Memorial Tower

Price: Free

Address: 300 Lookout Ln., Kitchener ON

Why You Need To Go: You can take a trip to the Owlery by visiting this whimsical tower near Toronto.

Website

Pine Grove Forest

Price: Free

Address: Pine Grove Trail, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Get lost in the Forbidden Forest as you wander through this woodland of towering pine. Luckily, no giant spiders have been seen here.

Website

St. Raphael's Ruins

Price: Free, donations accepted

Address: 19998 County Rd. 18, Williamstown, ON

Why You Need To Go: These historic ruins belong on the Hogwarts grounds, and you can get your Wizarding World fill by visiting this spot.

Website

Parliament Hill

Price: Free

Address: Wellington St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Perched atop a hill and surrounded by shining waters, the Parliament buildings come with all those magical Hogwarts vibes.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

This Ontario Hike Leads Through A Leafy Valley With Woodland Staircases & Boardwalks

Cue the sound of crunching leaves.

@joes.captura | Instagram, @randomclicksbysako | Instagram

You can enjoy vibrant colours and the satisfying crunch of leaves beneath your feet at this gorgeous fall hiking spot in Ontario.

Medway Valley Heritage Forest Environmentally Significant Area is located in London and features nearly 11 kilometres of scenic trails to explore.

Keep Reading Show less

6 Breathtaking Ontario Lookouts Where You Can Escape The Crowds This Fall

The views are unbe-leaf-able. 🍂

@steelcat | Instagram, @carsongodin | Instagram

For next-level fall views without any crowds, you'll want to explore these breathtaking Ontario lookouts.

Unfortunately, some of the most popular spots to view the foliage get very busy, especially on weekends. But there are plenty of under-the-radar sites across the province where the views are just as extraordinary.

Keep Reading Show less

This Fall Driving Tour Near Toronto Leads To Quaint Towns & A Rushing Waterfall

A stunning way to see the colours. 🍂

@martin.jeon | Instagram, @jensipari | Instagram

You can cruise through fall colours, charming towns, and more at this scenic driving route near Toronto.

The Gateway To Muskoka & Beyond tour takes you on a 95-kilometre loop around picturesque Lake Muskoka.

Keep Reading Show less

This Ontario Patio Has Cozy Firepits & You Can Make Gooey S’mores With Your Friends

Enjoy the tastiest part of camping without leaving the city! 🤤

@aquaterrakingston | Instagram, @aquaterrakingston | Instagram

Outdoor dining season isn't over yet. So put on your sweater, as at this Ontario patio, you can roast marshmallows to make gooey s'mores with your friends.

Located in Kingston, AquaTerra lets you experience the tastiest part of camping without needing to pitch a tent.

Keep Reading Show less